In it Landfill of Basinidentified some abnormalities in its operation and leachate management, in relation to the fleet and waste collection equipment.

According to this, the company servedclarified that since its first operations, it has been present at the Palangana Environmental Park, which have remained public demonstrations in the media.

On the other hand, the visits they have received in the last 2 months have been for Corpamag, Environmental Attorney’s Office, District Oversight Office of Santa Marta, Dadsa, Superintendency of Residential Public Services, Santa Marta Ombudsman’s Office and the communities neighboring the sector.

Having said the above, the company announced that Palangana has an environmental management process for leachate, thanks to a process that begins with the collection of liquids, disposal in pools, treatment process, cleaning and purification, ending with discharge and alternate uses.

Likewise, it carries out daily preventive maintenance on its fleet of vehicles, ensuring that their operation is optimal for the service of the community. The company has made a significant investment in the maintenance of existing equipment and the acquisition of new ones. equipment that he has arranged at the service of District.

For his part, he reiterated that the company is bound to attend to any concern of the community and likewise, is in a position to clarify the Superintendency of Residential Public Services, any questions you have about the service provided