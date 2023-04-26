Corpoelec workers without supplies to respond to power failures

workers of the Monagas State Electric Corporation (Corpoelec)request more attention because they do not have implements, tools or vehicles to respond to the constant calls made by citizens from different sectors in the face of constant failures electric powerabove all, those that have been generated in the last hours as a result of the heavy rains that have fallen in the entity.

In this regard, Jhonny Echezuría, general secretary of the union of electricity workers in the state of Monagas, stressed that the situation of workers in the electricity sector does not escape the reality of the rest of the state officials, since “there is no endowment of uniforms, there is no provision of tools, of daily work material, nor has there been a response to the number of requests made for months and for seven years we have had the collective agreement expired.

without vehicles

He assured that the necessary vehicles to serve the communities are not available either, “the workers make the effort, the sacrifice, we are even recovering junk material to be able to alleviate the situation in the electricity sector.”

He said that these shortcomings are compounded by the salary situation. “We are earning six dollars a month and more is required every day, compliance with the work, however, there is no political will from Corpoelec’s management to solve the problems.”

Parallelism

Echezuría asserted that the Ven-App application is promoted, substituting regional labor, however, daily trucks are hired to provide answers through said application, “while the rest of the workers are sent in” this is a parallelism public because we have the COD structure, the breakdown structure, what we need are the tools, to invest in the equipment needs, accident protection clothing, to even be able to generate overtime hours». He also assured that the municipalities are unassisted and even without vehicles, as has been the case of the population of San Antonio Acosta municipality, Caripe, Punceres.

He stressed that through the government they are granted a 50 dollar bonus, which is not enough to cover family needs, nor do they have HCM, even when they are working in one of the companies in which there is the greatest risk.

fuel failures

He specified that the other component that affects them is the failure in terms of fuel distribution, in addition to the fact that two small vehicles have arrived that do not allow them to carry out tasks according to the needs of the communities. Among all the requests made to the Labor Inspectorate, they have not had any response, for this reason they will join the workers’ march this May 1, without expectations of a decent wage increase.

Jhonny Echezuría, general secretary of the workers’ union filed the complaint

