Companies, products or even people are only successful in their respective market if they manage to become a brand with recognition value. The so-called branding should already start in the founding phase and then develop continuously. Business mentor, personal brand and investor Oscar Karem explains in an interview what is important.

Why is consistent branding important for a company, not only at the beginning but also later when a brand is already established?

Many forget that as a brand grows, the branding must automatically grow with it and must always be adapted accordingly. A very important point that many do not pay attention to. Irrespective of the growth of the company, the market itself or the external factors that you have no influence on naturally also change – such aspects must always be taken into account in the growth process and in the branding development and you must always be willing to adapt.

The best example was the pandemic. This period triggered a massive boost in digitization. Accordingly, brands no longer only have to look wonderful in the digital space, but also function stably and, above all, react quickly. These aspects also flow into the branding! Branding is so much more than just having a nice logo. It starts in the inner core and must ALWAYS grow with the brand! The brand is what people see and perceive about a company. Branding means shaping and evolving to ultimately advance a brand.

What should companies pay particular attention to when branding? Are there factors (if so, which ones?) that could have a negative impact if ignored?

On the one hand, as just mentioned, branding has to undergo a growth process. If the brand grows, the branding must automatically grow with it. Adaptability is generally an important factor for companies to be established on the market in the long term. On the other hand, it is important to understand that branding is also necessary for small businesses and is not a luxury. Spending on branding is not an expense, it is an investment in an asset. The number one rule is that your branding should always go hand-in-hand with corporate strategy. In addition, you should define the mission, determine the target group, recognize the USP and also define the brand personality, so that you can then move on to the aesthetic implementation, such as the logo.

Many founders want to get started right away, which is understandable. But why does it make sense to give the branding process enough time?

Definitely to create something special while maintaining efficiency. The idea of ​​throwing yourself headlong into an activity is tempting for many, but we all know it’s not always the wisest thing to do. It’s no different with branding. It requires awareness and processes. The aim must always be to build, strengthen and maintain a successful brand. This process usually requires different phases, which should be worked through in order to fulfill the increase in brand awareness and perception.

People can also be built into a brand. What are the special features of this form of branding?

There are of course different types of branding. In this case, it is personal branding. A very exciting topic, because what always looks so easy from the outside actually requires a lot of patience and hard work. The Oscar Karem brand is also a personal brand that has been under development since 2016 – but it only celebrated its peak in 2018. In addition to a lot of creativity, the right strategy was also crucial. The be-all and end-all is to position yourself clearly, as it is with a company. In addition to the unique selling proposition, it is particularly important for a personal brand to embody credibility and authenticity. This is where most people fail because they confuse self-expression with self-presentation. A very crucial point in personal branding, which is completely underestimated, is “a personal brand without continuity will always fail miserably”. is bad, then you are uninteresting. Building a personal brand on a large scale is almost an art, many people around me have tried to imitate me because from the outside everything looks like child’s play. But in reality, in addition to the whole strategic approach, there is a lot of work behind it.

As a seasoned business mentor, what are the top three tips you can give to people who are in the process of building their own brand?

Of course, it is important to know whether you want to build a company brand or a personal brand. Both should be treated completely differently. In general, you have to understand that branding is the DNA of your company or person. Accordingly, branding can also make the difference between the success and failure of your company. At the beginning of branding it is important that it consists of three pillars: brand, branding and brand identity. The brand is the perception in the world. Branding is the shaping of a unique, distinctive brand – it’s practically what brings the brand to life. And the brand identity is therefore all the elements that create you or your company: logo, website, business card. Image and message are practically conveyed here. Branding is the foundation for building trust and your own image. In turn, this also means that it is one of the most difficult and demanding tasks at the same time. At the beginning it is important to define your own brand core, i.e. to define the company values, the unique selling point and the target group, before you deal with the corporate identity. That is the foundation, only on that you can build a good branding. Very important: Never make a promise that you cannot keep!