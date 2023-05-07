Corporate Social Responsibility award granted to Termales de Santa Rosa de Cabal

In search of a balance between actions and its raison d’être, this company has become Responsible with the community and the environment.

The renowned place of natural entertainment with wonderful fauna and flora, earned the award delivered on the Night of the Best at the 2023 annual affiliate assembly, delivered by the Fenalco board of directors and its director, meritorious recognition.

The commitment of this company has created environmental awareness in the community, demonstrating through its CSR programs to achieve a set of articulated actions together with public and private entities and with the community, classifying itself as an institution aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals ( ODS) in search of societies embarking on a new path to improve the quality of life.

Conscious hot springs, it has developed environmental component factors, such as: environmental education, reforestation and maintenance in supply basins. Training and education component: career plan, home education and education and skills development. And Community component: School of citizen training, local action and recreation actions and donations.

HOW DO THEY IMPACT?

Socially through education to communities and their collaborators, sure that it is the most valuable tool to create awareness and promote economic growth.

EXPERIENCE

This place is unique in the middle of the mountains of the Coffee Cultural Landscape, a natural reserve that promotes respect and care for the environment. In addition, they are a proudly Santarosan company that works to contribute day by day to the development of the coffee region and tourism at a national and international level.

The wellness experience for visitors is certified by the social responsibility of a service with quality standards and environmental sustainability. They guarantee natural preservation with a strict environmental management plan to take care of water, flora and fauna, and educate communities for their conservation.

Termales Santa Rosa de Cabal offers wellness and relaxation experiences for the body and mind, thanks to a natural environment and a model of high quality and excellence in our services.

Marisela López Largo, Manager of Santa Rosa Hot Springs

What satisfaction does this award leave you and your team?

This recognition that Fenalco gives us is a source of pride, for the company and for the entire team of collaborators who have worked with love and determination to comply with each of the programs of the Social Responsibility plan that Termales Santa Rosa de Cabal has.

What programs support this exaltation?

Termales’ CSR plan is made up of three macro programs: Education and employability, Environmental care and Community. The programs include subprograms, each one focused on a particular community (children, youth, seniors) among these subprograms we have: Training schools, Conscious Leader program, Environmental education, Reforestation and maintenance of supply basins.

For Risaralda and the region That does this recognition mean?

It means a lot, because it confirms to us that this work that has been carried out for more than 80 years, not only in the tourism activity itself but also seeking to support the community in different ways is worth it. The recognition, as I said before, confirms that the work has been done well, but the most gratifying thing is to see the smile of a child, to feel the hug of a grandparent, the satisfaction of a young man who feels that if he can achieve his dreams, this is the most valuable.

And from the organizations we know that this work is important to contribute to the growth of the communities and nurture them with knowledge, skills and values.

What has been the objective that has led you to this recognition?

The objective of Termales Santa Rosa de Cabal, apart from being the most recognized tourist attraction in Colombia for its hot springs, is to contribute to the social fabric of the municipality, of the department with organized plans and programs that aim at the growth and development of the communities; in this way important changes are generated.