Corporate text messages, the keystone firewalls for breaking down fraud

Over the next four years, operators will lose revenue due to gray route SMS traffic (or sms commonly referred to as gray routes and which include a series of methods which consist of unauthorized access to the MNO termination network) will decrease by 66% and this will be possible thanks to the growing adoption and efficiency of firewalls for SMS. It emerges from the report of Juniper Research, “Sms Firewalls: Future Outlook, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2023-2027”. According to Juniper, between 2023 and 2027, firewalls will save operators more than $4.4 billion in lost business messaging revenue by identifying fraudulent traffic and blocking it in real time.

Decrease in fraud Thanks to SMS Firewalls



Thanks to the recent use of machine learning there will be savings brought about by the ability of SMS firewalls to detect sources of fraudulent traffic earlier and more efficiently. The study also predicts that, by 2027, less than 1% of enterprise messaging traffic will be attributable to gray routes, up from 4.3% in 2023. However, as enterprise messaging has evolved, Juniper is urging operators to develop messaging firewalls that protect them across more channels than just texting. The research firm claims that RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging will be a crucial technology in the next four years and for this the firewall vendors have to adapt the fraud detection services to this technology.

Security as a service key model

Juniper Research identifies the Security-as-a-Service model as a key strategy for the future development of firewalls. Juniper expects vendors will soon compete on the completeness of their multi-format firewalls, including the efficiency of AI-powered fraud detection solutions. According to Elisha Sudlow-Poole, author of the report, "Operators need to have the most effective tools to identify and limit future methods of messaging fraud, regardless of the type of channel. However, operators should outsource fraud detection services to third-party solution providers who are experienced and have access to data derived from traffic across multiple core operators' networks."

