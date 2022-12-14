Home News Corpse of a man emerges from the Brentella, in Cornuda
Corpse of a man emerges from the Brentella, in Cornuda

Tragedy in the waters of the Brentella in Cornuda. This morning (Wednesday) the body of a man surfaced in an Enel canal. The alarm was immediately given by the technicians on 118. The core of divers of the Treviso firefighters were also on the spot, who recovered the body, now at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

The identity of the man is not yet known as he has no documents. The carabinieri of the Montebelluna company are trying to discover his identity.

The hypotheses being examined by the men of the Arma are two: disgrace or extreme gesture.

