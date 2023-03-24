Online message – Thursday 03/23/2023

Procedural Law | Correction of the interest run in an interest calculation (BFH)

Calculation errors that affect the interest run cannot be changed via the change regulation of the

§ 233a paragraph 5 sentence 1 AObut only on the basis of the

§ 239 paragraph 1 sentence 1 AO regulations applicable to interest rate fixing in §§

129,

172 ff. AO be corrected ( BFH, judgment of December 13, 2022 – VIII R 16/19 ; published on

23.3.2023 ).