In accordance with the rules of the Tax Statute (ET), we refer to two types of voluntary corrections to tax returns, the first type of corrections being those corrections that favor the taxpayer, given that with the correction to the initial declaration, the the balance to be paid or increase the balance in favor, and the second group of these corrections are those where the state is favored, in which case the returns are corrected to increase the tax or decrease the balance in favor of the taxpayer or declarant.

The corrections to the declarations in favor of the taxpayer are regulated in article 589 of the ET, which establishes the following:

“(…) To correct the tax declarations, decreasing the value to be paid or increasing the balance in favor, the respective declaration must be presented by the means to which the taxpayer is obliged, within the year following the expiration of the term to present the statement.

The correction of the declarations referred to in this article does not impede the power of revision, which will be counted from the date of the correction. (…)”. (underlined outside the text).

As can be seen, in the cases in which the corrections favor the taxpayer, there are two important aspects that must be analyzed:

(a) The taxpayer may only do so within the year following the expiration of the term to declare, therefore, after this term, it is the Tax Administration who may request some type of correction as a result of responding to the statement of objections or the special request by the taxpayer. , as indicated in article 590 of the Statute.

(b) The corrections that taxpayers make in light of article 589 of the ET, extend the powers of review that the Tax Administration has, whose term is now counted from the date of the correction, therefore, as a general rule, the new three years run from that date, not before indicating that there are other special terms, it is the case in which the corrected return includes tax losses or their amortization.

It should be noted that this type of correction, which is of benefit to the taxpayer, does not require a correction project as happened in the past, therefore, if the taxpayer wishes to correct his return under the budgets of article 589 of the ET, You must do so through the DIAN Electronic Computer Services.

On the other hand, for the second group of corrections to the declarations, there are those corrections that favor the State, by virtue of the fact that the corrections proposed by taxpayers voluntarily increase the tax or decrease the balance in favor, those that are governed by article 588 of the ET, which indicates that: “(…), taxpayers, managers or withholding agents, may correct their tax returns within three (3) years following the expiration of the term to declare and before they have been notified of the special requirement or statement of objections, in relation to with the tax return that is corrected, and the corresponding penalty for correction is settled. (…)”.

According to the standard, this type of corrections have several particularities:

(i) It does not extend the term of control by the State. Case in which, the finality of the declaration continues counting from the date of the initial declaration if it was presented in a timely manner on the expiration date or from the date of its presentation, if it was presented untimely.

(ii) The taxpayer may voluntarily correct the declaration more than once, being within the term of three (3) years, without modifying the regular terms of the finality, as long as there is no prior administrative action.

(iii) Another special characteristic that this type of correction has is that, as a general rule, there is always a correction sanction, which is regulated in article 644 of the ET, especially, by numeral 1 of the aforementioned norm, which indicates “(…) Ten percent (10%) of the highest value to be paid or the lowest balance in your favor, as the case may be, generated between the correction and the declaration immediately prior to that, when the correction is made after the expiration of the term to declare and before the summons is produced to correct what article 685 deals with, or order that orders a tax inspection visit. (…)” .

If the initial statement was submitted untimely, paragraph 1 of the article in question indicates the amount obtained from the sanction, it will be increased by a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the highest value to be paid or the lowest balance at your favor, as the case may be, for each month or fraction of a calendar month elapsed between the date of presentation of the initial declaration and the expiration date of the term to declare for the respective period, without the total penalty exceeding one hundred percent (100 %) of the higher value to be paid or the lower balance in favor.

It should be noted that, when the taxpayer can make use of article 640 of the ET that establishes the application of the principles of harmfulness, proportionality, gradualness and favorability in the sanctioning regime, the correction sanction may be reduced to fifty percent (50% ), or seventy-five percent (75%) of the liquidated amount if the taxpayer can be framed within any of the conducts established in the numerals of the cited article.

It should be remembered that in accordance with article 59 – Territorial Tax Procedure – of Law 788 of 2002, the departments and municipalities will apply the procedures established in the National Tax Statute for the administration, determination, discussion, collection, returns, sanctioning regime included their imposition, to the taxes administered by them, therefore, the corrections to the declarations referred to in articles 588 and 589 of the ET, apply to territorial taxes.

