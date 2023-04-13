Ismail Al-Halouti

At a time when the fuse of high prices is still burning in the country, and the government announced its abject failure in confronting the series of high fuel prices and the resulting rocket increases in all foodstuffs, including vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, milk products, and others. Where she found no alternative but to admit through her official spokesperson, Mustafa Paytas, that she had not been able to achieve the goal she aspired to in reducing prices and confronting brokers and speculators, and it became clear to her that the high price crisis that has been going on for months is more complex than what her “wise men” had imagined…

At a time when popular anger continues to escalate through what is expressed by the successive protests and loud voices condemning the rise in prices, and in light of the pressure of the opposition parties and trade union centres, which no longer hide their deep dissatisfaction and great concern about the deterioration of economic and social conditions, and the sterile policy pursued by the government. In dealing with the terrible rise in consumer prices, and the blatant assault on the purchasing power of the poor and middle classes, in front of the low level of wages and the limited income of thousands of families, and the increasing rates of poverty and unemployment.

The government of Aziz Akhannouch refuses to remain mired in the quagmire of silence, floundering in search of a way out to calm the souls and quell the flames of popular anger, especially after the numerous stops of denunciation and protest in the various streets of Moroccan cities, and the organization of regional protest marches by trade union organizations and civil society actors, denouncing the oppression. Marginalization, the high cost of living, and the exacerbation of the suffocating social crisis, in addition to the harsh criticism directed by the opposition groups in Parliament, accusing them of failing and failing to address the problem of high fuel prices, which casts a shadow over the rest of the prices of basic materials.

What contributed greatly to the increase in the level of tension and congestion among all segments of Moroccan society, is that the “competent” government, which failed to solve the crisis of high prices and confront high prices at home, resorted in recent days abroad to import thousands of Brazilian cattle intended for slaughter. As part of what it considered a plan to finance the Moroccan market with red meat, with the aim of reducing its prices, which have been rising as well, as the price of one kilogram exceeded one hundred dirhams.

In this regard, and based on what Akhannouch’s government has brought us to in terms of anger and grumbling, we did not find a better expression of this than the proverb that says, “The evil of calamity does not make one laugh.” Sarcasm on social media platforms, many of whose pioneers questioned the identity of these animal “creatures”, as some considered them to be of the buffalo breed, without any response from the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Fishing, Water and Forests that imported them about this breed if it was actually of the buffalo family. or others.

The buffalo is a breed of cows that prefer wildlife, and it is one of the animals that is widespread in some countries in sub-Saharan Asia and in many countries in Latin America. On the other hand, it is indicated that the price of buffalo meat is lower compared to the price of local beef, and in this regard a number of those interested in livestock breeding assert that its price does not exceed two dollars, or twenty dirhams in Brazil, while the price of red meat in our country ranges between 90 And 100 dirhams. This is without neglecting the difference in the taste of buffalo and the period of time required for cooking it that necessitates “Ayoub’s patience.” Does this mean that our esteemed government is going in its reckless policy to divide the Moroccans?

Away from the confusion left by the process of importing Brazilian cows without other Spanish and French cows about their quality and respect for health standards and conditions, the residents of the capital were surprised on the morning of Sunday, April 9, 2023, by two bulls of the Brazilian buffalo species roaming freely in the streets of the city, after they fled Fleeing from the municipal massacres as they were taken to slaughter, the Rabat group did not move a finger towards the incident. But as soon as some citizens tried to arrest them, the scene turned into one of the scenes of the Spanish “corrida”, and the chase caused chaos, especially in the Agdal region, which led to severe damage to a number of cars and shops, and raised fears and panic among the citizens and citizens who rushed To the open houses for disappearance, as documented in video clips that were widely circulated on social media, and had it not been for the intervention of the concerned authorities supported by a large number of the masses, an unfortunate event would have occurred and it would not have been possible to control them and transport them in a special truck.

In front of the chaos of prices and cows, we no longer know where Akhannush’s “ship” is taking us amid the tumultuous “waves”, after we lost confidence in its leader, who was clearly and beyond any doubt that he had lost his compass and lacked the basics of leadership. And we ask God Almighty to be kind to us and get us out of these successive crises with the least amount of harm and danger possible.