Marca Mobility (Mom) still in the sights of the trade unions. Bergamin of Fit Cisl denounces: “Enough of cutting journeys, the company is committed to guaranteeing the service that our territory deserves. Local public transport is a social right”. Bergamin, secretary of the Fit Cisl Belluno Treviso and coordinator of Mom’s Rsu, points the finger at the company that manages the local public transport of the Marca, to avoid emergency situations such as last Saturday, with as many as 52 trips cancelled, in a moment in which “a large part of the staff, both the drivers and the workers of the workshops and offices, continues to work overtime and with the utmost commitment without any recognition from the company management”.

The problem of the drivers’ absences for the union would not be linked to seasonal illnesses, much less to union permits, given that on 19 November no delegate from Rsu Mom or from the Fit Cisl, Uil Trasporti and Ugl Fna Secretariats was on union leave and that the meetings , assemblies and training courses are held after the work shift or on days off for the delegates so as not to interrupt the service.

Yet the company has justified the cuts in racing by blaming union permits. “It is a falsehood that denigrates the vast majority of drivers who do their job with dedication and are concerned about the inconvenience that can arise from lack of service and for this reason they sacrifice themselves every day despite the poor working conditions and repeated attacks”, he says Bergamin.

For the Fit Cisl, the suppression of the races is caused by the “myopia of the company which in past years has not taken steps to tender for the recruitment of personnel, with the result that the recruitments made in recent times cannot even cover the physiological absences. We have been denouncing the staff shortage since 2018 and we invite Mom to proceed with tenders for new hires” continues Bergamin “but the company moved too late, in 2020, with the explosion of the pandemic”.

The union also calls for the revision of some services: school services on Saturdays, the “now obsolete” urban service of Vittorio Veneto and that of the Pedemontana; the revision of the urban lines of Treviso is also appropriate.