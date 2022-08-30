Home News Corruption at the Miur: “Over 3 million bribes to Giovanna Boda”
News

Corruption at the Miur: “Over 3 million bribes to Giovanna Boda”

by admin
Corruption at the Miur: “Over 3 million bribes to Giovanna Boda”

Three million and two hundred thousand euros of bribes in exchange for contracts for 23 million euros. This is the total counted by the prosecutor. This is the volume of money given, and others promised, a Giovanna Wedding and to various members of his staff.

Boda is the now former head of the department for human, financial and instrumental resources of the Ministry of Education.

See also  Earthquake at the top of Ita, 6 out of 9 directors resign: privatization is complicated. The Mef will decide the new ones

You may also like

Dear energy, horticulturalists are (also) looking to cannabis...

The Chinese Air Force Y-20 will go to...

From Canavese to Rome for the consistory. Cardinal...

China in the past ten years丨The fire safety...

Heavy rainfall in Sichuan Basin, Shaanxi and other...

The international mission in Zaporižžja paves the way...

Looking forward to the 19th China-ASEAN Expo: Sharing...

Weather forecast, Italy divided in half, thunderstorms in...

When attending the main event of the 2022...

Covid, Centaurus: symptoms and treatments of the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy