Three million and two hundred thousand euros of bribes in exchange for contracts for 23 million euros. This is the total counted by the prosecutor. This is the volume of money given, and others promised, a Giovanna Wedding and to various members of his staff.
Boda is the now former head of the department for human, financial and instrumental resources of the Ministry of Education.
