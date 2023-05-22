Corruption in Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital, 10 arrested including former MS

Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 2:02 am

Swat (Bureau Report) The anti-corruption police registered a case against the selection committee and former members of the assembly for colluding with Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in 2015 during the PTI regime in Swat, misuse of powers and illegal recruitment of employees. 10 people involved in the case, including former MS Dr. Syed Ali Khan, CT Pharmacy Nisar Ahmad and committee member Juma Khan, were detained. Action is on to arrest other involved people. In the handout issued by the Anti-Corruption Police, Swat, it is said that in 2015, an advertisement was issued for the recruitment of Class Form members in Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital, Mangalore. A selection committee was formed under the chairmanship of the then MS. Tahir Sakna Islampur had applied to the director of anti-corruption, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that the recruitments in the hospital were done by political nexus, contrary to merit. 1 crore 29 lakh 7 thousand 34 rupees has been damaged. After the completion of the inquiry, a case has been registered and initially involved in this case are former MS of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital and former DG Health Dr. Syed Ali Khan (Charbagh), CT Pharmacy Nisar Ahmed (Mangalore). ) including the member of the selection committee Juma Khan and other people Asif Khan, Hayat Khan, Sardar Alam, Nasar Khan, Ihsan Ali, Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Zubair Gokar have died while the process for more arrests is going on.