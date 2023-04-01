The National Police of Venezuela has asked the Public Ministry to initiate procedures to arrest a group of officials and businessmen from the state-owned Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) who “could be involved in serious acts of administrative corruption and embezzlement.”

It is the beginning of the second phase of the ‘Caiga quien caiga’ operation, with which the Venezuelan government intends to attack corruption within state companies, and these new charges have been made thanks to “rigorous investigations and the statements made by the criminal gang that is being prosecuted”, in reference to the first phase of this device.

Located in Ciudad Guayana, this Corporation deals with forest resources, iron, bauxite, gold, diamonds and other minerals for the economic development of the country as well as industrial development and the hydroelectric sector.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has praised the work of the Security Corps through a message on his Twitter account: “People of Venezuela! I reiterate it: Nerves of steel, calm, sanity and maximum popular conscience. We are going to punish the corrupt with the power of justice and the law. Whoever it is! Whoever falls falls! We will not allow to rob the people.”

Although this time the number or identity of those investigated has not been specified, The local media reported that among the detainees is the president of the CVG, Pedro Maldonado, and part of the members of the board of directors of this company.

For now, the anti-corruption operation has already resulted in the arrest of at least 25 people, after investigations at the state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). Among them are several officials of that company and the National Superintendent of Cryptoactives (Sunacrip), who recruited young people to legitimize capital “in the best style of the soap opera drug mafias,” according to the Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab.

The officials used their position and their levels of authority to carry out oil operations parallel to those of PDVSA in the so-called case of the PDVSA-Crypto network.

Those involved in this first phase are 10 civil servants, 11 businessmen, three judges and a mayor, who are accused of charges of “appropriation or distraction of public assets, extension or validation of influence relationships, money laundering and association, while public employees will also face charges of treason against the homeland,” Saab explained.

For his part, Deputy Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the PSUV, said Monday that the government will seek a way to “compensate the people” for the damage caused by “traitors to the homeland,” referring to corrupt officials.

Earlier this week, youPublic administration workers and retirees returned to the streets of the Venezuelan capital to demand “decent” income and demand that the money “stolen” by corrupt officials be recovered to improve salaries pulverized by inflation, in addition to meeting school needs and hospitals.

Chanting slogans like “If there is to steal, there is to pay”Around 500 protesters marched in Caracas, closely watched by police officers, some of whom recorded the protest with drones.

They emphasized the diversion of funds in the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

The minimum wage – in force since March 2022 – is equivalent to about 5 dollars, compared to the 482 dollars required in February this year to pay for the food basket, according to private estimates./Europa Press and AFP