Corruption network related to false incorporations into the Army is dismantled

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation prosecuted 22 soldiers and 2 civilians who would have participated in a network of corruption that defrauded the State in more than 320 million pesos.

They are a lieutenant colonel, two majors, a second lieutenant, several sergeants and corporals who work in Guaviare; in addition to a psychologist and a dentist. These people would have volunteered to certify the incorporation and existence of personnel who were never part of the military ranks.

It is believed that the defendants falsified medical admission exams, administrative processes, allocations of war material, food, payroll payments, delivery of hygiene kits, and cash bonus payments for soldiers who were supposedly in combat zones.

Judicial police work showed that the defendants, apparently, loaded different databases of the institution with spurious information, to justify the requirements that were made. They would also have used, without authorization, different fingerprints on official documents to endorse psychotechnical tests of incorporation.

The Prosecutor’s Office has information that warns that the defendants have filed complaints before the Military Criminal Justice for alleged desertions of the non-existent soldiers. The latter would have motivated the capture of innocent people, who ended up being prosecuted for this crime.

The 24 investigated were captured in Caucasia, Bello and Medellín (Antioquia); Chiquinquirá (Boyacá), Tierra Alta and Montería (Córdoba); Cajicá and Tolemaida (Cundinamarca); La Plata (Huila); Villavicencio (Goal); Sandoná (Narino); Armenia quindio); Cimitarra and Bucaramanga, (Santander) and in Bogotá.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused those investigated as possible perpetrators of the crimes of aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, embezzlement by appropriation, procedural fraud, constraint to commit aggravated crime, abuse of public functions, ideological and material falsehood in a public document, and abuse of authority by arbitrary act. and unfair. The charges were not accepted.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

