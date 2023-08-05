Home » Corruption network related to false incorporations into the Army is dismantled
News

Corruption network related to false incorporations into the Army is dismantled

by admin
Corruption network related to false incorporations into the Army is dismantled

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation prosecuted 22 soldiers and 2 civilians who would have participated in a network of corruption that defrauded the State in more than 320 million pesos.

They are a lieutenant colonel, two majors, a second lieutenant, several sergeants and corporals who work in Guaviare; in addition to a psychologist and a dentist. These people would have volunteered to certify the incorporation and existence of personnel who were never part of the military ranks.

It is believed that the defendants falsified medical admission exams, administrative processes, allocations of war material, food, payroll payments, delivery of hygiene kits, and cash bonus payments for soldiers who were supposedly in combat zones.

Judicial police work showed that the defendants, apparently, loaded different databases of the institution with spurious information, to justify the requirements that were made. They would also have used, without authorization, different fingerprints on official documents to endorse psychotechnical tests of incorporation.

The Prosecutor’s Office has information that warns that the defendants have filed complaints before the Military Criminal Justice for alleged desertions of the non-existent soldiers. The latter would have motivated the capture of innocent people, who ended up being prosecuted for this crime.

The 24 investigated were captured in Caucasia, Bello and Medellín (Antioquia); Chiquinquirá (Boyacá), Tierra Alta and Montería (Córdoba); Cajicá and Tolemaida (Cundinamarca); La Plata (Huila); Villavicencio (Goal); Sandoná (Narino); Armenia quindio); Cimitarra and Bucaramanga, (Santander) and in Bogotá.

The Prosecutor’s Office accused those investigated as possible perpetrators of the crimes of aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, embezzlement by appropriation, procedural fraud, constraint to commit aggravated crime, abuse of public functions, ideological and material falsehood in a public document, and abuse of authority by arbitrary act. and unfair. The charges were not accepted.

See also  Explosion in a shop in Milan, 2 injured - Lombardy

Source: Attorney General’s Office

You may also like

Traffickers are keeping the police and judiciary in...

They capture a runner of the clique of...

Unsupported Web Browsers Can Be a Security Risk:...

Nicolás Petro reveals unpublished details of his relationship...

Jiangmen City Holds Fifth National Economic Census Promotion...

Bankruptcy of Vanmoof – Danger of pedelecs in...

Ukraine managed to break Russia’s defensive line –...

this is the new price

BioNxt Solutions Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Doctor charged with manslaughter faces initial hearing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy