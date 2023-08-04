Home » Corso Porta Reno temporarily interrupted for transit due to the dismantling of a construction crane
ROAD CONDITIONS – Provisions in force from 8 am on 9 August to 8 pm on 10 August 2023, in Ferrara

From 8 am on Wednesday 9 August to 8 pm on Thursday 10 August 2023 (including night hours) changes will be in force to the road system in Corso Porta Reno, in Ferrara, to allow for the dismantling of the construction crane used for the restoration work on the church of the Conversione di San Paolo.

In particular, in corso Porta Reno, between via Carlo Mayr and piazza Trento Triestewill be in force on No passing (except the authorized ones) and the Do not stop on both sides with forced removal for all vehicles except those necessary for the works.

For vehicles coming from via Kennedy, at the intersection with via Carlo Mayr, left and right directions allowed (except for authorised).

In the stretch of Corso Porta Reno between via Vaspergolo and via Amendola, the parking areas reserved for ZTL AB, Taxi and Loading/Unloading goods residents will be revoked.

Pedestrians and bicycles (possibly carried by hand) will be directed to the use of protected routes.

Changes to the road system will be indicated by warning and detour signs near the affected stretches.

Attached is the site plan of the construction site

