He falls on his bicycle and hits his face at the Bike park in Cortina. An 18-year-old from Ampezzo was rescued in the afternoon, along the downhill slope, in the Piè Tofana area. The boy suddenly lost control of his mountain bike and landed badly, suffering various injuries, especially to the face and neck. The alarm went off at around 2.30 pm, when the 118 helicopter took off from the Piave di Cadore pitch. Once on site, the medical team provided the first necessary treatment for the injured person and then transported him in code 2 to Emergency room at the San Martino di Belluno hospital. Trauma of medium severity.

On Saturday it was a 30-year-old from Conegliano who fell and suffered a head injury. The man had in turn been transported to San Martino, where he spent the night under observation, before being discharged.