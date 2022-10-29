Cortina Energym opens its doors for free to cancer patients. Orlando Volpe Maruggi, physiotherapist, manager of the Fiames gym, has carried out a specific course to propose a specific physical activity for cancer patients. The initiative is aimed at all patients and is carried out together with family doctors.

«I achieved a further specialization», explains Volpe Maruggi, «which allows me to follow cancer patients. So, with Gianfranco Rezzadore and the non-profit organization “The game never ends” we decided to propose a project suitable for people with cancer. I met some general practitioners of the Conca and I illustrated my idea ».

The service will be offered free of charge to Fiames. Patients will be addressed directly by the family doctor who will explain the various needs of each person and Volpe Maruggi will offer the patient a specific course suitable for the pathology. Physiotherapy in oncology is very aimed at the prevention and treatment of deficits caused by surgery, pharmacological, radiotherapy or by the disease itself. The times and days for physical activity will be agreed.

«From the latest scientific evidence», Volpe Maruggi underlines, «it has been seen that physical activity, together with professionals, fitted to the patient, brings important benefits to the patient himself. Not only on an emotional level, which is already a lot anyway, but also in terms of general improvements. We strongly wanted this activity to be carried out together with family doctors precisely to create a synergy around the patient that can benefit the patient. We at Cortina Energym have always focused on the desire to offer a gym, but also and above all to propose ourselves as a social service. Our headquarters in Fiames hosts free of charge all people with ascertained disabilities, the tools are then available free of charge for all children up to 13 years and the elderly pay a symbolic fee for courses dedicated to the third age. Now we are also opening the doors to an important sector such as that of cancer patients ».

Patients wishing to take advantage of this service can therefore contact their family doctor or call the Cortina Energym gym directly on 0436 860831.alessandra segafreddo