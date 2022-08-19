Sunday evening the opening event will be conducted by the Musical Corps. The Municipality, with an agreement, will financially support the event

CORTINA. The countdown has begun: the week dedicated to the Band Festival, organized by the Cortina Musical Corps, begins on Sunday evening. Concerts, carousels, parades will revive “the soul of a party town”, the motto of the event which reaches its 44th edition this year. An appointment that returns by popular demand after the stop imposed by the pandemic.

As usual, Cortina’s Musical Corps, directed by Maestro Simone Nucciotti, will open the week of celebrations in concert on Sunday at 8.45pm in Piazza Angelo Dibona.

Every year, thanks to the work of dozens of people and the organizational and planning commitment of the president Massimiliano Fontana and the board of directors, the party offers magical moments. From Sunday to Friday, every evening in Piazza Dibona at 20.45 there will be a concert. On Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 there will be music from morning to evening.

“The” Festa de ra Bandes “returns to animate the center of Cortina during the last week of August”, declares satisfied Fontana, “we will start on Sunday with our” Opening Concert “, while in the following evenings guest groups will alternate to cheer who will be in Piazza Angelo Dibona and who is walking along Corso Italia, to reach an increasingly eventful weekend, with the particularly energetic evening on Saturday 27th and the big party on Sunday 28th. All day there will be a succession of concerts , performances in Conchiglia and in the squares, parades and shows, for a day full of music, colors and folklore. We are proud to be able to re-propose this event that manages to involve a huge audience of residents and very welcome guests ».

“I thank the municipal administration, the SeAm, the police, shopkeepers, hotels and restaurants who support us”, underlines Fontana, “as well as all the volunteers who collaborate in the success of the party”.

The Municipality has signed an agreement with the Musical Corps and finances the Festival of the bands with 55 thousand euros. «As always, it will be a special week for our community», comments the mayor Gianluca Lorenzi, «always close to our gang, which does a lot for our country with extreme generosity and dedication. Moved by a spirit of voluntary work, always ready to cheer up the festive events of our country with her own notes ».

The Top de Ra Festa de Ra Bandes is back again this year: on Saturday 27 August, from 9 pm in Piazza Dibona, the Funkasin Street Band of San Donà di Piave will perform.

The highlight of the party will arrive on Sunday 28th August. It will start at 8.30 with the alarm in music played by the Musical Corps of Cortina, along Corso Italia. The most awaited moment of the party remains the great folkloric parade that will be held along the center from 2.00 pm The long snake will cross the center and arrive in Piazza Roma, where, at 3.15 pm the Concertone will be held: all the musical groups will play together directed by the master Nucciotti. The day will continue with concerts scattered throughout the town center and it will close with a goodbye in music at 7.30 pm played, along Corso Italia, by the Musical Corps of Cortina.