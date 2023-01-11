Thursday 12 January will be held at Venetian Tar the first hearing of the appeal presented by Italia Nostra, with the support of various national associations and local committees, against the demolition of the Cortina bobsleigh track. Objective, explains the Bellunese president of Italia Nostra, Giovanna Ceiner: «Safeguarding the history in its integrity “Eugenio Monti” Olympic bobsleigh track already declared by important cultural interest pursuant to the Code of Cultural Heritage”.

“Together with “Italia” trampoline by Zuel and allo Olympic ice stadium – also entered the history of cinema for having hosted the saga of the secret agent “007”», underlines the president of Italia Nostra, «could constitute a system of ecomuseums that integrates perfectly with the incomparable natural scenery of the Dolomites: history of sport, contemporary architecture and alpine landscape in a single context of visit and tourist use» .

Tomorrow’s hearing, January 12, it’s a pre-trial hearing: «The Tar will decide whether or not to suspend the resolution of the Regional Commission for the cultural heritage of the Veneto» says Italia Nostra, «that authorized the demolition of the historic Olympic track on 14 September 2022. This provision, in addition to destroying a historical monument of the 1956 Olympic Games and of the city of Cortina d’Ampezzo itself, represents the first phase of the project for the construction of the new bobsleigh facility strongly desired by the Veneto Region, Coni and the Municipality of Cortina and that it will cost the State and all Italians 102 million euros (current estimate). A disproportionately expensive project for a sport that has a small number of practitioners in Italy and which after the 2026 Olympic Games will involve management costs, mostly in deficit, of around 1 million 300 thousand euros a year, all at the expense of taxpayers”.

A rendering of the future Cortina bobsleigh track for the 2026 Olympics

“With a petition on the Change platform», explains the president of Italia Nostra from Belluno, «they have already been collected 4693 signatures of citizens against to this unsustainable work on an economic, social and environmental level. Even the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has stated that the construction of a sliding center in Cortina is not essential for the Olympics and that “new structures should not be created without a well-identified plan for future uses with due consideration of the environmental effect ”».

Italia Nostra reaffirms thesupport for the idea of ​​moving the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions to Austria, on the Igls-Innsbruck Olympic track 168 km from Cortina. “This would be a choice in line with what was declared in the 2020 Olympic Agenda which provides for “Completely sustainable games from an economic, environmental and social point of view”, recommending the use of existing structures even outside the host city. We therefore believe a serious mistake to insist on demolishing the historic “Eugenio Monti” slopea cultural asset to all intents and purposes, to carry out a work that will produce enormous damage to the ecosystem (tangible risk of pollution of the natural source of the Bandion pondcutting of more than 2 hectares of centenary tall trees, interruptions of ecological corridors, negative effects on the quality of the waters of the Boite stream drawn to cool the refrigeration plant), as well as substantial morphological changes to the land and the landscape just to make the layout (a freezer of 1743 meters) but also to make room for all the connected infrastructures (service roads, pedestrian and vehicular accesses, new buildings equal to 18,000 cubic metres); not to mention the excavations in the trenches, the embankments and the planned covering, the type of which is not yet known».

The historic Eugenio Monti bobsleigh track in Cortina

«We are convinced that the historic sports facilities of Cortina d’Ampezzo», is the consideration of Giovanna Ceiner, «must be protected and valued to preserve and pass on the “Olympic” memory of the city and as a further factor of international attraction».

In support of the lawsuit was opened a fund-raising on the GoFundme platform.