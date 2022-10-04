“Enough controversy on the bobsleigh track”. The invitation comes from the mayor Gianluca Lorenzi and the minority councilor Roberto Pompanin Bortel.

«The bobsled run was and must go back to being one of the symbols of Cortina’s excellence worldwide», Lorenzi declares, «there is no desire to cement or alter the environmental balance of our territory. We continue to want to insist on a grain of sand without observing and understanding the larger design: in the 2026 Games Cortina has the opportunity to reassert itself as one of the capitals of winter sports, without impacting either the territory or the community, generating an unprecedented economic activity in recent decades, redeveloping an area that unfortunately is in very serious situations and guaranteeing the Conca immense visibility and extraordinary promotion for lovers of winter disciplines. In addition, the bobsleigh run will also have a tourist value, at the end of the 2026 Olympics. This Administration, as promised, first of all thinks of the good of our community and that is why, together with the Region, it is constantly monitoring the correct and sustainable implementation of the necessary works. It is not with “no regardless” that territorial development is created “, remarked the mayor,” it is not with standing still that we save the mountains as a man-made environment and cultural community. But it is done with careful analysis and planning that guarantees a conscious growth of the fragility of our ecosystem, guaranteeing on the one hand the necessary safeguard and on the other renewed services for sport and tourism, not forgetting the excellences and traditions that have made Cortina famous all over the world ».

Also invites Pompanin Bortel to tone down.

“The debate in recent days on the remake of the bobsleigh track is taking on surreal and anachronistic tones”, declares the group leader of #CortinaNostra, “now we are talking from the bar, we go from those who consider bobsleigh an uninteresting and niche sport to who would like to allocate these funds to carry out other works. There is a great and very useless confusion. I am very sorry that a fair comparison on such an important dossier, which was the backbone for the awarding of the Olympics in Cortina, is faced with such superficiality. The economic repercussions given by the construction of the track have also been assessed and estimated in terms of the increase in GDP at the local level, as well as environmental sustainability. Today the only aspect to take into consideration, to reduce the right fears of those who are worried about the environmental impact of the work, could be a serious reflection on the layout of the track to be built. An open and transparent comparison should make us consider the possibility of moving the start of the runway higher and creating the plant with a greater exposure to the north in order to also reduce the costs for refrigeration. Thinking about the route so that the environmental impact is reduced to a minimum », he concludes,« is perhaps the only serious thing to propose today, the rest is free talk ».