A cortina d’Ampezzo il ski bus service, with the additional rides of public transport to transport skiers, is guaranteed. Thanks to the collaboration between SeaAm, Dolomites from Cortina Expressalso for the 2022/2023 winter season, urban transport will be enriched by the usual ski bus service, with theintroduction of additional rides compared to the ordinary service. The announcement comes from the municipal company SeAm, after having had to raise the white flag at the beginning of December due to the shortage of drivers, also linked to the imminent transition of urban transport from SeAm itself to Dolomitibus.

The satisfaction of SeAm

“It’s for us reason for great satisfaction to be able to offer this service necessary for the guests and residents of Cortina d’Ampezzo», he says Elisabeth Scrocco, president of Servizi Ampezzo (SeAm)commenting on theagreement reached today with Dolomitibus, manager of local public transport in the Ampezzo basin since January 1st.

The line for the Faloria and Freccia del Cielo cable cars leaves on Thursday

In particular already from tomorrow, Thursday 22 Decemberwill start line 8 which connects the Faloria and Freccia del Cielo cable cars it’s yes Friday 23 December the upgrading of line 3 is planned with the execution of the line 3B to reach Socrepes.

“In relation to the extension up to Pocol», adds Scrocco, «if the extra-urban service on the section Center – Passo Falzarego by third-party operators, it has been determined as of now not to operate overlapping journeys and to guarantee, like what has been done in previous years, the coverage of the services limited to the time slots in which the coverage of services proves to be incomplete”.

Councilor Da Rin: willingness to offer the best service

«L’municipal administration is pleased with this significant result achieved”, commented thecouncilor Giorgio Da Rin«a sign of the will on the part of all those involved to offer Cortina the best possible service, both for residents and our guests».

Giorgio Da Rin, city councilor in Cortina d’Ampezzo

And while Cortina is preparing for the transfer of the management of the local transport service from the subsidiary of the SeAm Municipality to the company of the Dolomitibus Province, says the councilor Giorgio Da Rin, «it is essential that the quality and quantity standards of journeys and routes remain unchanged and, indeed, grow over time. And from the recent acquisition of four new vehicles which will enter into operation at the beginning of 2023, the signs are positive and encouraging».