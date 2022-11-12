Home News Cortina, escapes from the retirement home: found after a night out in the open
News

Cortina, escapes from the retirement home: found after a night out in the open

by admin
Cortina, escapes from the retirement home: found after a night out in the open

Escape from the rest home in Cortina: found the next morning. Alarm in the night for a guest of the Ampezzo facility, who had gone away and was nowhere to be found. It was the operators who raised the alarm, reporting the disappearance of the 69-year-old from the post to the carabinieri. The search operations have started, involving the soldiers of the Compagnia della Guardia di Finanza and the employees of the Sagf stations of Cortina and Auronzo together with the volunteers of the Alpine Rescue station and the firefighters of Cortina.

While the rescue teams searched in the village and in the surrounding areas, also with the help of surface search dogs and molecular research, a patrol of the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza, from the vision of the surveillance cameras of the Officers’ Club of the Navy he noticed the passage of the person in question.

Therefore the same soldiers carried out a search in the area in front of the structure where they identified the missing person sitting on a lawn. Having ascertained the good physical conditions, the same was entrusted to the operators of the nursing home for the subsequent accompaniment to the structure.

See also  Vaccinations, young people and 'no vax' doctors: interview with dr. Franco Brinato

You may also like

The condominium, all civil, fiscal and safety rules

A lost Middle Ages – Dario Internullo

Zhou Xiaohui: The alarm bell rings again after...

What Meloni said today at a press conference...

What Xi Jinping’s strong order to ‘focus on...

Video on sex, Guidolin: “Benazzi phrases imprudent, I’m...

Li Chaoming has been in charge of the...

Oncologist Michele Maio: “Our challenge to cancer: immunotherapy...

Chen Jinhu presided over the city’s new crown...

At the end of the century there will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy