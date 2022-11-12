Escape from the rest home in Cortina: found the next morning. Alarm in the night for a guest of the Ampezzo facility, who had gone away and was nowhere to be found. It was the operators who raised the alarm, reporting the disappearance of the 69-year-old from the post to the carabinieri. The search operations have started, involving the soldiers of the Compagnia della Guardia di Finanza and the employees of the Sagf stations of Cortina and Auronzo together with the volunteers of the Alpine Rescue station and the firefighters of Cortina.

While the rescue teams searched in the village and in the surrounding areas, also with the help of surface search dogs and molecular research, a patrol of the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza, from the vision of the surveillance cameras of the Officers’ Club of the Navy he noticed the passage of the person in question.

Therefore the same soldiers carried out a search in the area in front of the structure where they identified the missing person sitting on a lawn. Having ascertained the good physical conditions, the same was entrusted to the operators of the nursing home for the subsequent accompaniment to the structure.