The Eugenio Monti Olympic track in Cortina will be reborn (barring surprises) for the 2026 Games. The old facility will be almost completely dismantled within the year and after the summer of 2023 the 85 million construction site for the new structure, financed by the government, should start. . Luca Zaia, president of Veneto, who tenaciously wanted the Olympics and Paralympics, does not intend to give up what he considers the icon of Cortina 2026. The protests of those who, in the name of economic and environmental sustainability, would like to move the races in Austria or on the soon abandoned track of the Turin Winter Olympics.

The track was built on the hills of Ronco, above Cortina, in 1923 and, with varying fortunes, remained in operation until 2008. Four renovations were made: in 1936, in 1948, after 8 years, in 1956, for the Olympics (when it cost 30,276,032 old lire), and in 1981. The property is owned by the Municipality, the last management entrusted to the Bob Club Cortina.

British actor Roger Moore on the set of “For Your Eyes Only” in Cortina

It is called bobsleigh, but the facility is also equipped for sledding and skeleton. It is one kilometer and 700 meters long, 16 curves, and was equipped for a thousand heated seats and eight thousand standing. In addition to the bobsled, it has hosted sledding. It has a medal history, especially for businesses of Eugenio Monti who between 1957 and 1968 won six Olympic medals in bobsleigh and ten at the world bobsleigh championships. But at the foot of the Tofane, and beyond, many remember Roger Moore in the role of James Bond on the film set of the 1981 film “For Your Eyes Only”, which exploited those curves.

Born in Dobbiaco in 1928, Eugenio Monti died in Belluno in 2003. Before becoming a hobbyist he was a decent skier, he won the Italian titles of special and giant slalom. He did not continue with a knee injury. He was baptized “the Flying Red”, because he was seven times world champion in two-man bobsleigh (1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1966) and twice in four-man bobsleigh (1960, 1961) ; gold medal in the two and four o’clock bob Grenoble Olympics (1968). In 1964 she received the De Coubertin medal because at the Olympic Games in Innsbruck he lent a spare part of the bobsleigh to the British team. This won the gold and the blues bronze.

Eugenio Monti, the Flying Red, competing in the double

Monti did not become a phenomenon by chance. It is said that in the winter of 1905/1906, the hairpin bends between Pocol and Cortina were transformed into a long sliding track on the initiative of some enterprising youngsters. Six years later, the first artificial plant appeared in the center of Cortina.

In 1923, the first true track embryo, in Ronco. Five years later, here is the international debut at the Winter University World Championships. Success after success, in 1936 the first expansion was necessary, with the arrival as far as the bank of the Boite river; in this way the length of the track was extended to 1500 meters, with 15 curves and a vertical drop of 152 meters. In 1948, the second renovation: 1700 meters of development and 16 curves.

Preparation ai Games of 1956 led to a further update of the track, for a total length of 1720 meters, and to the installation of the technological devices of the time, such as large scoreboards, electronic timing and scoring. 320 timed descents, between training sessions and the four races disputed; the proceeds from ticket sales were 6,826,000 lire.

Four years later, for the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley (USA) it was decided not to build the missing track: in that year Cortina hosted the bobsleigh world championships which in fact replaced the Olympic race not held.

The West German hobbyist died on the track at the 1966 World Championships Toni Pensperger. Security was put on trial and for 15 years international competitions deserted Ronco. The International Federation of Bobsleighs and Skeletons (Fibt) imposed radical improvements and in 1981 the activity resumed. But immediately a second tragedy occurred: the death of the American James Morgan. Hence the decision to shorten the runway later. But the third tragedy arrives: during the filming of “For Your Eyes Only”, the stuntman is killed Paolo Rigon.

They are hard hits. The bobsleigh world championships return only in 1989. In 2007 Cortina celebrates the awarding of the 2011 bobsled world championships, but it is a will-o’-the-wisp. The unsolved financial problems, in 2008 decree the closure of the plant. So that the world skeleton championships are not held that year either. To get back to talking about bobsleigh, a strong impulse is needed, an Olympic spark.

It was June 24, 2019 when in Lausanne, during the 134th session of the International Olympic Committee, the candidacy of Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo won an absolute majority of votes, beating rival Stockholm-Åre. Two years earlier, in September 2017, the first hypothesis of Milan-Turin had matured. But the Five Star Movement, which led the city administration in Piedmont, said no, like the Capitol to the hypothesis of summer Olympics in the capital. Luca Zaia from Veneto then joined, also involving Trento and Bolzano.

The Italian delegation after the assignment of the 2026 Winter Olympics to Milan and Cortina (ap)

We go to the distribution of disciplines. In Cortina it is an opportunity to recover the track and relaunch it, maybe how federal center also for luge and skeleton. First hypotheses of expenditure: 40 million, which soon becomes 60 and eventually 85, plus 400 thousand euros a year for the management of the structure, open four months a year. The Region has already planned and set aside eight million euros to cover expenses for the next 20 years. The autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano could also contribute to the costs for at least 15 years, as written in a letter of intent signed in 2019.

The organizing committee of the Games includes the track in the official program: in addition to bobsleigh, luge and skeleton races, here is the novelty of the parabob. The official site of the 2026 Olympics specifies that the facility, lo sliding centerwill have a capacity of 5,500 seats.

Few athletes, a future with a thousand unknowns, a useless expense for a harmful waste of soil, there is a noise from many sides. To give a hand to the environmental associations (initially the CAI also takes sides) a civic committee also takes the field.

Zaia deepens the first design works, asks for a consultation and decides to cut the sports playground, too expensive and impacting. He also reassures that the reconstruction of the runway will take place “without increasing land consumption, and will allow the recovery of a central area, now disused and abandoned, by clearing it of the old plants”.

Protest demonstration “Not in my name” in Cortina d’Ampezzo

In reality, the track is almost completely to be redone to meet the safety requirements of the international federation: many of the corners that made it famous will have to be widened and in some ways softened. There are fears for the three clay courts of the “Country Tennis Club“. The members protest: “Let’s not get asphalted.” Zaia intervenes again, guaranteeing that not even one meter will be subtracted from tennis. It is August 2021.

The Cortina Civic Committee promotes a survey: 1,216 adhesions, 60 percent responding that the environmental impact is too high. On Sunday 24 October over 400 people gave life to a protest demonstration.

Gianfranco Rezzadore62, president of the Bob club of Cortina, since 2008 he has been working, together with his collaborators, to keep the track clean and to repair any damage caused by bad weather.

A trial of the European bobsleigh cup in Cortina, in 2004

Remember the project of the early 2000s, when only 14.7 million euros would have been enough to restore the plant to safety. The Bob Club in a note assures that the area of ​​the track will not be “deforested”, also because the shade of the trees helps to keep the ice. And that the tennis court area will not be eliminated, rather it will be redeveloped with larger and more modern fields, and better integration with the climbing wall.

(ansa)

As for the possible alternatives, “we would like to point out that the Bob Club Cortina has great difficulty in booking descents on the various slopes due to the high demand, and that these must be booked about eight months in advance, otherwise there will be no availability”. In any case, a descent in Innsbruck costs fifty euros and to train an athlete you need between 20 and 25, in addition to travel and hotel expenses.

It is February 22 of this year when the regional council signs a program agreement with the Province of Belluno and the Municipality of Cortina d’Ampezzo for the construction and co-financing of the redevelopment of the “Eugenio Monti” bobsleigh facility, which confirms the will of the three parties to carry out the work.

(ansa)

The redevelopment intervention – Zaia specifies – is financed with a Government amendment as part of the last budget maneuver, was identified in the Olympic masterplan as a competition “Venue” for the development of the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton disciplines, and is one of the most important strategic projects in the context of activities aimed at organizing the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In July the Superintendence of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the metropolitan area of ​​Venice and the provinces of Belluno, Padua and Treviso starts the procedure for the declaration of considerable interest of the historic track. Meanwhile Innsbruck makes known the willingness of the city to host the Olympic bobsleigh, luge and skeleton on its track, which is undergoing renovation until 2024.

Bob in review in Piazza Dibona in Cortina

The Coordination of associations also pushes in this direction, which on 12 August writes to the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Milano-Cortina Infrastructure Society Luigi Valerio Sant’Andrea. Which confirms, in the same days, that the demolition will proceed as soon as possible with the strip out technique, that is a selective demolition, with checks and analysis of the materials to be recovered, divided from those to be disposed of. Particular attention to the coils of artificial refrigeration.

The Citizen Committee and environmental associations announce that they will deliver to Thomas Bach, president of Cio, the dossier that will demonstrate the uselessness of the bobsleigh track, accompanying it with more than a thousand signatures. President Zaia gets angry and asks Bach to make a final decision. The president of the IOC, from Rome where he received the “golden collar”, declared that the track project, as it was studied. “We discussed the issue of the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track in Cortina with the local authorities, we were informed about the works – said Bach -. We talked about it at the IOC and we agree on the proposed solution for reasons of cost and sustainability, because this project will not impact the budget of the Games and the center will be used even after the Olympics “.

The associations that brought the protest to Rome in the same days were disappointed. “For some time we have argued that these Olympics are … unsustainable environmentally, socially and economically: the accumulated delays are extremely serious. There is no confrontation with civil society, special procedures are used thus avoiding the environmental assessments required by law. For example, the SEA on works is still missing ”.

And then the costs. “The Olympics, which should have been at no cost, now show real costs of over three billion. In fact, the failure of the IOC 2020 Olympic Agenda ”. Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, he too has a concern: the accumulated delays. For construction sites. And in particular for governance: the CEO of the Milano Cortina Foundation is still missing. That should be it Andrea Abodi.