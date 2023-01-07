Four hikers recovered on the Tre Croci: two were exhausted and unable to continue. Around 2.30 pm the 118 Central Station was alerted by four tourists from Venice and Rovigo, unable to continue uphill towards the Vandelli refuge as two of them were exhausted from tiredness. In particular a 41-year-old from Cavarzere (Venice) who complained of pain in his leg and a 32-year-old who was very tired of fatigue.

As soon as the Suem helicopter of Pieve di Cadore freed itself from another mission, it flew to Passo Tre Croci to take on board two rescuers from Cortina, as the two couples also had two dogs with them, one small and one big dimensions. Having identified the hikers along path number 217 which from Valbona goes up to Vandelli, about 300 meters below the refuge, the air ambulance disembarked the helicopter rescue technician and the two rescuers with a thirty-metre winch.

The two in difficulty were then hoisted on board and then left at Passo Tre Croci. The other two, still a man and a woman, who were able to walk, went down together with their dogs and the two Cortina rescuers who remained on the ground to take them back to the valley.