Cortina Express, a leading company in the mobility sector in Veneto and Emilia Romagna, launches “Cortina academy”. The shortage of bus drivers, the desire to create employment and to give a correct response to tourist demand have prompted this initiative to be taken, which has already been attempted without too much success in the province by Dolomitibus itself. The project is aimed at young people aged between 21 and 29 residing or willing to relocate in the provinces of Belluno, Venice and Bologna. The company will bear the total costs (not negligible) of a training course which includes obtaining the driver’s license and qualification card (Cqc) for passenger transport, a course on health and safety in the workplace, one for the correct use of the tachograph and finally for safe driving. Successful candidates will then have the guarantee of a permanent employment contract within a company that has been applying a second-level supplementary contract and a welfare program for years. In exchange, the signing of a non-competition and stability pact will be required.

«The project had already been on our agenda for some time», explains Ellen Broccolo, operations manager of Cortina Express, «then we developed it quickly both because there is a shortage of drivers and because it falls fully within our company policy. In fact, we have always promoted a vision that aims to help young people, train them and give them a stable job. This creates an economy, ensures that young people stay here where they have a job and then responds to the needs of the market”

Is the demand for bus travel on the rise?

«Con the return of foreign tourism», replies Broccolo, «the demand for couriers to take holidaymakers from the airports to Cortina or other cities has recently increased sharply».

Is there a time limit for applications?

“No. We have opened the project now. All the information is on our website and anyone aged between 21 and 29 can apply.”

How will the training course develop?

“We signed some agreements with consortia and local guide schools and we are activating others. The young person who applies will be directed to obtain the license in the driving school closest to his residence. And the same for the part concerning the Cqc. The expenses are all at our expense. We only ask that those who complete the course remain working for us for a minimum period. Those who already meet the requirements can also apply. In fact, there are some available open positions in the three provinces of Belluno, Venice and Bologna. Our hope is that many people take the opportunity to have a good, safe and dynamic job. We do it for our need to have drivers, but above all for the development of the territory, to provide employment, and to respond to tourist demand».

For more information and to apply, visit www. cortina express. it/academy.