He falls on his bicycle and hits his head at the Bike park in Cortina. A thirty-year-old from Conegliano momentarily loses consciousness, then recovers and help arrives. The alarm is at noon and the 118 helicopter took just the necessary time to reach the accident site from the Pieve di Cadore pitch. Landed on a nearby meadow, a medical team and helicopter rescue technician reached the injured person, providing him with the first treatment on the spot, before embarking him with the help of some friends and entrusting him to the ambulance for transport to the San Martino di Belluno hospital. with a head injury.