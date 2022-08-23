CORTINA. Bobsleigh track: the design starts five months late. The extraordinary commissioner for the Olympic works Luigi Valerio Sant’Andrea has published on the website of the company Infrastructure Milano Cortina 2026 the call for “the award of the Architecture and Engineering Services, for the specialized services relating to the design and construction of the plan- altimetric and refrigeration system of the runway of the Cortina Sliding Center in Cortina d’Ampezzo “.

In other words, it is a question of identifying the company that will proceed with the drafting of the final project for the construction of the new bobsleigh track in view of the 2026 Winter Games. The final project, to be submitted by 25 December 2022, will be followed by the executive project, the safety coordination and construction management, to be delivered by March 3, 2023. The amount of the tender is € 3,635,850.44 including tax charges. The deadline for submitting offers expires on 5 September.

On the site of the Infrastructure Society you can now read all the documents relating to the design of the “Eugenio Monti”, which have so far remained top secret by the public administrations and the Infrastructure company that follow the public work. Whoever wins the tender will have to develop what will be the final, executive project, safety coordination in the design phase, construction management and safety coordination in the execution phase. The company that will physically carry out the works will be another, followed by a subsequent tender after the approval of the executive project.

But we are already late. The reference frame of the project planning process is the illustrative report contained in the technical-economic feasibility project drawn up by engineer Uwe Deyle of Planungsbüro Deyle, the same company that drafted the project for the track of Cesana Torinese 2006 and also of Beijing 2022. Following the time schedule included in the explanatory report, times are further tightening. The feasibility study indicates, in fact, three months to draw up the final project (from June to August 2022), two months for approval by the authorities (September-October), another 90 days for the executive project (November 2022-January 2023). This is to get to start construction of the runway in April 2023 and finish by September / October 2024 (runway and refrigeration system only, while additional time is needed for the ancillary buildings). The homologation of the track is scheduled for November 2024, to start sporting activity in the winter season 2024/2025 and to be able to carry out the pre-Olympic tests.

To date, therefore, we are about five months late on an already very tight schedule, which includes 18 months to finish the track and the refrigeration system, including the winter ones, which could partially skip in the event of abundant rainfall or temperatures that are too low. . The final design should have been ready for September, while the company that will take care of it has not yet been identified.

Final expenditure could also undergo increases: the total amount indicated in the study is 85 million, according to the Veneto Region price list updated to 2021; an amount that does not take into account an increase in inflation of 6-8 per cent or even the subsequent increase in the price of raw materials.