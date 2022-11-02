Home News Cortina, hikers blocked by the ice on the Ferrata Tomaselli
Cortina, hikers blocked by the ice on the Ferrata Tomaselli

Cortina, hikers blocked by the ice on the Ferrata Tomaselli

Around noon today, November 1st, the Suem plant was alerted by a couple of hikers, blocked due to the presence of ice in an unequipped section of the Ferrata Tomasellialla Cima Fanis Sud to Cortina.

The two, a 40-year-old from Belluno and a 22-year-old from Pordenone, who were not equipped with winter equipment to be able to safely overcome that point, were identified by the helicopter of the Suem of Pieve di Cadore at about 2,970 meters above sea level, now almost at the top.

Disembarked with a 10-meter helicopter rescue technician and medical winch, the hikers were recovered in two rotations by the pilot, not without difficulty due to the strong gusts of wind present at high altitude. Both were left at the Falzarego Pass.

