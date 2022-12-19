All the hotels in Cortina have been open since last Saturday. Some lifts and some slopes, however, are still closed. The final start will be on 22 December, the date on which the Marmolada cable car will also launch at 3300 meters at Punta Rocca.

“Lots of people, even on Sundays, when the weather was decidedly good, a bit everywhere, but not like on December 8,” explains Marco Grigoletto, director in Arabba and president of Anef managers. “In fact, it is a tradition – explains Renzo Minella, marketing director at Falcade and on the Pellegrino – that on the last Sunday before Christmas, Christmas skiers also go shopping”. «However – Grigoletto immediately specifies – last week and, I believe, also in recent days we hosted many foreigners, Germans in particular, Hungarians as well. And it is evident that now we are preparing for Christmas ».

It even happens that some lifts, after opening on Saturday, suspend their activity from today to resume it on the 22nd. Cortina, in any case, has been fully booked these days, thanks to the Snowboard World Cup. Teatro il Faloria, But yesterday the presences were not long in coming on the other slopes.

Col Gallina has once again been overrun by ski clubs. «It’s true, not all the systems are functional, but they will be from next weekend» confirms director Christian De Luca. «Yes, most of the slopes in Cortina are in great shape, the last ones will be from the fateful date of the 22nd – confirms Stefano Pirro, president of the Cortina Hoteliers Association -, but the hotels, over fifty, are already welcoming a promising number of guests. And both for Christmas and for the end of the year, sold out is suitable for most of the activities. Never so many bookings, and already for the rest of the season, beyond the holidays».

Marco Zardini, president of Cortina Skiworld, will take stock of the week today, but declares himself satisfied in advance. «These are traditionally the least busy days of the whole season. It is the long bridge between the Immaculate Conception and Christmas, but speaking to colleagues, I understood that this year the presences of the past would be overcome. Even and above all by foreigners, who are rediscovering one of the so-called “dead” periods. In reality, if there’s snow, you can ski wonderfully well, away from the troubles».

Zardini even says he is doubly satisfied. «I saw a reactive Cortina, full of young people, with the shops finally open and all well attended». The merit, according to the authoritative executive, also belongs to the recall events and, therefore, to whoever organized them.

Fabio Da Vià is president of the Auronzo-Col Agudo ski area. We will open on December 23rd. We were already ready these days, but we preferred to wait for the full arrivals. Even the hoteliers, in fact, confirm that they are already sold out for the upcoming holidays». Reservations are also arriving from across the border, those with Eastern Europe. Misurina opened on the 17th and remained active yesterday too. But it has decided to suspend these days, to reactivate definitively on the 23rd.

On the other side of the province, Nevegal has also begun making appointments for its enthusiasts since Saturday.