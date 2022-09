CORTINA. Illness on the path under the Lagazuoi. A 71-year-old Swiss citizen fell ill while standing on the scree at the base of the Kaiserjager trail. It was some passing hikers who noticed this and raised the alarm. The helicopter of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites of Bolzano arrived, whose crew took care of the first treatments, in view of the transport to the San Martino hospital in Belluno.

