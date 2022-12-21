The market is suspended during the key days of the end-of-year holidays. Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi has issued an ordinance prohibiting it from taking place on Tuesday 27, Friday 30 December and then Tuesday 3 January. The station area will therefore remain a car park during the period of greatest tourist influx.

The decision also came about after the traffic congestion that was punctually created in recent years during the mornings when the parking lots were occupied by street vendors. The ring road was blocked and the cars towards Cortina remained in line from Acquabona for kilometres.

Giorgio Da Rin, today councilor for public works, in recent years as minority group leader had repeatedly asked the administration to suspend the market during the holidays. In fact, there were numerous complaints from workers, ski instructors, taxi drivers, but also from tourists who wanted to reach the ski slopes and who found themselves engulfed in traffic.

«The decision to suspend the market for three mornings», explains Da Rin, «however difficult, stems from the desire not to create a further burden on circulation. We deemed it appropriate to adopt precautionary measures for reasons of safety, public order and traffic, and therefore we decided to allocate the area reserved for the market to parking vehicles and order the suspension of the bi-weekly market on Tuesday 27 and Friday 30 December 2022 and on Tuesday 3 January».

The initiative makes up for the lack of parking. Stops in Lungoboite are still precluded. For about three years Anas has been working to build the new Crignes bridge and the stalls are closed.

The Administration had urged Anas to open at least part of the parking lot last summer. Stress dropped into the void. To date, Lungoboite is still closed. The shortage of buses adds to the shortage of parking spaces. Both urban and extra-urban lines suffer from the absence of drivers and some have been cancelled.

«During the Christmas holidays», recalls Da Rin, «Cortina is reached by a large number of tourists with a consequent increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic especially along the ring road. Over the years in this period in Viale Marconi there has been considerable traffic congestion, with the consequent creation of long queues due both to the continuous comings and goings of pedestrians who cross the avenue to reach the market area, and to irregular stops, as well as the lack of parking spaces. To prevent the entire ring road from blocking and the usual columns forming at the entrance to Cortina that see motorists stopped for hours, we have decided to suspend the market for three mornings». alessandra segafreddo