15 years after the vote, many are wondering if it still makes sense to think of South Tyrol “With the Olympics we re-established ourselves in Veneto, a mockery of this act”

CORTINA. 15 years have passed since the referendum with which the Municipalities of Cortina, Colle Santa Lucia and Livinallongo expressed their opinion to move from the Veneto region to Trentino-Alto Adige: everything is still at stake, but there is still a commission in charge of following the issue. The inhabitants of the three Ladin municipalities went to the polls on 28 and 29 October 2007: 78.87% of voters declared themselves in favor of the passage (56.36% of those entitled). Since then, as mentioned, nothing concrete has been done for the passage to South Tyrol. The new Ampezzo administration, for its part, has recently appointed its two representatives for the next five years in the commission: Flavio Lancedelli for the majority and Roberto Pompanin, self-appointed for the minority after the other two groups had refused to do a name. This is because not everyone in the Town Hall shared the choice of appointing someone for a commission that has been on standby for some time. First the councilor Roberta de Zanna, who judges making appointments “a mockery in every sense: first of all towards the citizens who voted 15 years ago and then towards the Veneto Region itself, with which we are linked hands and feet due to the Olympics. Personally, at this moment, I would never want to be part of such a commission ».

Gianpietro Ghedina also declares that he feels “made fun of. We are appointing a commission to join South Tyrol at a time of important relations with the Veneto: I find it truly indelicate. With the Olympics, the relationship with Venice has become very close, if we really have to run errands, let’s do them on issues much more important than this ».

Mayor Lorenzi, for his part, explains that his administration “does not want to make fun of anyone. But it is precisely in that commission “, he adds,” that a theme that today is effectively anachronistic can be put back on track “. The councilor designated by the majority, Flavio Lancedelli, argues instead that “having left the question to dust in some drawer does not mean having forgotten the referendum. Not going on or pretending nothing is right. ”

For the minority in the end the member of the third group, Roberto Pompanin, was thus effectively appointed. “The referendum was effectively sent to oblivion. But this is a special moment, there will be elections in a month. It seems right to me to go and hear what is said on the issue, to see what the intentions of Roman politics are ». Meanwhile, the president of the Uld’A Elsa Zardini seems not to have liked at all the attitude of those who criticized the opportunity to appoint the two directors for the commission and requested and obtained a meeting with the Administration next Wednesday at 20.30. in the didactic room of the Ethnographic museum, in Pontechiesa. There will be representatives of the council groups, Scizar Anpezo and Uld’A: aim to clarify the referendum and the functions of the commissionand referendum of the three municipalities.