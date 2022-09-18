Home News Cortina, scratch and win one hundred thousand euros at the station buffet bar
News

Cortina, scratch and win one hundred thousand euros at the station buffet bar

by admin
Cortina, scratch and win one hundred thousand euros at the station buffet bar

The customer changed face when Jessica de Zanna, a historic bartender at the Cortina station buffet, said to him: “Look, the zeros aren’t two, they’re five.” In fact, the winnings made on Friday afternoon with a scratch and win of 20 euros in the Ampezzo restaurant run by the Magro family since 1969 are 100,000 euros.

It was Jessica de Zanna who sold the coupon to the customer, a fifty-year-old from Cortina, and then checked the winnings with him. She explaining to him that she hadn’t won a hundred euros, as she thought at first glance, but a thousand times as much.

“He changed his face, and who wouldn’t do it if he found out that he had won such a figure,” he explains Luca Magro. “My sister Katia also came to check to be sure she was right.”

A great satisfaction therefore for the customer but also for the managers of the station buffet and the adjacent self-service restaurant, frequented by tourists but also by residents.

“I know the customer but of course I will not say who he is”, underlines Luca Magro. “In any case, he is a person from Cortina and I am happy that the winnings fell well, this sum will come in handy.”

For the managers of the Cortina station buffet bar it was therefore a great satisfaction.

“This is not the first time that we have made significant winnings,” explains Luca Magro. “The last time was about five years ago. Even in that case it was 100,000 euros, won with a 5-euro scratch card. And that time too it was a person from the town who won.

See also  Do not forget the original intention and remember the mission "It is a lifetime thing"-Study "On the History of the Chinese Communist Party" (34)-www.qstheory.cn

You may also like

Pensions, 8-10 billion to be found to index...

Castellamonte in mourning for the death of the...

Elections 2022, the latest news today 18 September

Ten anti baby gang patrols: a clash between...

2022 China-ASEAN Satellite Application Industry Cooperation Forum Held...

Cagliaria, a victim of bullying, is rejected for...

Newly expanded pump unit, third-generation relay terminal… A...

Vouchers for shopping and drugs: the Municipality of...

Hainan added 5 local confirmed cases yesterday, 6...

Map beaches and other public goods? The tool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy