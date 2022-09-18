The customer changed face when Jessica de Zanna, a historic bartender at the Cortina station buffet, said to him: “Look, the zeros aren’t two, they’re five.” In fact, the winnings made on Friday afternoon with a scratch and win of 20 euros in the Ampezzo restaurant run by the Magro family since 1969 are 100,000 euros.

It was Jessica de Zanna who sold the coupon to the customer, a fifty-year-old from Cortina, and then checked the winnings with him. She explaining to him that she hadn’t won a hundred euros, as she thought at first glance, but a thousand times as much.

“He changed his face, and who wouldn’t do it if he found out that he had won such a figure,” he explains Luca Magro. “My sister Katia also came to check to be sure she was right.”

A great satisfaction therefore for the customer but also for the managers of the station buffet and the adjacent self-service restaurant, frequented by tourists but also by residents.

“I know the customer but of course I will not say who he is”, underlines Luca Magro. “In any case, he is a person from Cortina and I am happy that the winnings fell well, this sum will come in handy.”

For the managers of the Cortina station buffet bar it was therefore a great satisfaction.

“This is not the first time that we have made significant winnings,” explains Luca Magro. “The last time was about five years ago. Even in that case it was 100,000 euros, won with a 5-euro scratch card. And that time too it was a person from the town who won.