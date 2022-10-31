Second apartment on fire in a few days in Cortina: the night between Sunday 30 and Monday 31 October, the fire broke out in the living room of a house in the hamlet of Ronco. The causes would be due to an electrical problem: the firefighters believe there was a short circuit that affected the room. The occupants who were in Cortina for a holiday were unharmed: the owner and son were evacuated but did not report any injuries. It was not necessary to evacuate the condominiums of the structure, an ancient and renovated building with a dozen apartments.

The firefighters of Cortina intervened already in the late evening of October 30th, together with other teams of volunteer brigades: the timeliness of the firefighters’ maneuvers made it possible to limit the flames to only one room, although the apartment is practically unusable for damage from extinguishing smoke and water.