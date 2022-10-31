Home News Cortina, second apartment in focus. Occupants evacuated
News

Cortina, second apartment in focus. Occupants evacuated

by admin
Cortina, second apartment in focus. Occupants evacuated

Second apartment on fire in a few days in Cortina: the night between Sunday 30 and Monday 31 October, the fire broke out in the living room of a house in the hamlet of Ronco. The causes would be due to an electrical problem: the firefighters believe there was a short circuit that affected the room. The occupants who were in Cortina for a holiday were unharmed: the owner and son were evacuated but did not report any injuries. It was not necessary to evacuate the condominiums of the structure, an ancient and renovated building with a dozen apartments.

The firefighters of Cortina intervened already in the late evening of October 30th, together with other teams of volunteer brigades: the timeliness of the firefighters’ maneuvers made it possible to limit the flames to only one room, although the apartment is practically unusable for damage from extinguishing smoke and water.

See also  Bettini, "When Occhetto told me: 'Craxi does the c ...'"

You may also like

Massacres of the Nazi-fascists, over a thousand requests...

Halloween and All Saints still with abnormal heat,...

GDP: surprise third quarter + 0.5%. Growth acquired...

The new law on the protection of women’s...

Lula’s stunted victory reveals the strength of populisms...

Why a large number of workers at Foxconn...

Ivrea, president Cirio: “By the end of the...

Meloni government, today the CDM on Covid and...

Continue to win new victories in building a...

A mother’s complaint: “My sick son, four hours...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy