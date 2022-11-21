“The new cable car system that should start from the former Polveriera to get to Ria de Saco, with an intermediate station in the Mortisa area, has no reason to be built”. This is supported by Gildo Siorpaes, a former blue alpine skier and former bobsledder, a member of the Italian national alpine ski team from 1960 to 1974, with three medals at the Italian Championships (one gold and two bronzes), all in downhill.

Ski instructor, from 1967 to 1970 he was coach of the women’s team (first B, then A) of the Italian national team; later – from 1979 to 1995 – he was a founding member and director of the Scuola Sci Azzurra, as well as president of the Cortina Ski club from 1980 to 1982. For some years Gildo Siorpaes was also director of the Col Gallina cableway company, later incorporated into the Ista company.

According to Gildo Siorpaes, the new facility planned for the 2026 Olympics should not be built. “First of all for the serious environmental and landscape impact – he says – then to avoid causing traffic problems, traffic jams, noise, pollution, being close to the inhabited center”.

The gondola lift should be built near the schools, the tennis courts, the gym, and is considered a strategic intervention for the 2026 Olympics to bring the public to the Rumerlo area. In the project, in the hands of the commissioner for the Olympic works Luigi Valerio Sant’Andrea, there is also an underground car park with 777 parking spaces to be implemented with the finance project. Furthermore, the new Cortina ring road headed by Anas should pass through that area. «For all these reasons it is a work to forget, for the chaos and confusion that would be created in a central area».

A chaos that, according to Siorpaes, would also be recreated at the departure point of the Roncato chairlift, where there are the meeting places of various ski schools and the departure point of skiers going towards the Tofana or the Cinque Torri. «The arrival of the new lift is expected at Ria de Saco, so skiers, even to go to Tofana, would flock to the start of Roncato-Socrepes, where there is already a lot of confusion. If at least the plant reached Socrepes, it would make more sense, at least an already congested plant would be avoided».

Even more unlikely according to Siorpaes is the proposal of former councilor Gaffarini (now in the minority) to make an intermediate station in Mortisa. “The enormous advantage, according to the former councilor Gaffarini, would be to offer the inhabitants of the small fraction of Mortisa the possibility of using the plant to go to the center and back: simply ridiculous”. Given the widening of the road that leads from Gilardon to Rumerlo, and new parking areas implemented for the 2021 World Cup, Siorpaes proposes to exploit what has already been done and avoid new plants with further environmental impacts.

“We’ve already made some devastating interventions on the occasion of the World Cup, at least let’s make the most of them, and try to apply some common sense and greater respect for our wonderful Cortina”, concludes Gildo Siorpaes.