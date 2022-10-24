Who said that a day ticket costs 74 euros in all plants? The average in Cortina, Arabba, Alleghe, Zoldano, Falcade and San Pellegrino is around 55 euros in the low season, 61 in the high season. The installers of the Anef system are keen to underline this, stating that there are even ski areas where the cost is even lower. «The increase nationwide is 10% compared to last winter’s prices. This is true », underlines Renzo Minella, director of Falcade-san Pellegrino,« but the increase is not applied everywhere to the same extent, because each hub has its own costs and therefore can have its own facilities. In any case, keep in mind that the online purchase of the pass involves a saving of 5%. And this convenience is increasingly widespread ».

If last year online bookings reached 10%, next winter – specifies Marco Grigoletto, president of Anef Veneto – our goal, especially within Superski, is to triple, that is to reach and even exceed the 30%. “This also means a lot from an organizational point of view”.

More online, fewer queues, even less personnel costs. And speaking of costs, the great fear remains that of increases in the energy bill, which could explode in the event that the snow arrives late or does not arrive at all. The cannons to shoot the artificial snow have been placed almost everywhere. From San Pellegrino to Col dei Baldi, from Civetta to 5 Torri, from Arabba to Comelico. Until the end of the month, however, no precipitation is expected. Nor is it taken into account a drop in temperatures such as to make it convenient to “shoot”, as they say in the jargon.

“The horizon for the start of the season is confirmed for November 26-27,” concludes Grigoletto. «In the presence of any problems, it is clear that we will slide towards the bridge of Sant’Ambrogio and of the Immaculate Conception. But without defections. It is a commitment of social responsibility that we have also undertaken towards the wider communities of reference. We are in fact fully aware that the network of tourist accommodation also depends on the cable transport system and, therefore, on skiing ».