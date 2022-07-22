CORTINA. Sandro D’Agostini was no longer in Veneto Strade. When Dr. Carla Catturani died in a car on 4 August five years ago, under the Alverà landslide, the engineer originally from Feltre was a freelancer and indirectly blames the region for the incident. The Prosecutor accuses him of manslaughter for “not having set up suitable alarm devices consisting of control units, ecometers, traffic light stations, signaling terminals, warning sirens or beacon lights that can be activated with a system of tie rods or photocells or by human supervision, at first signs of landslides, in order to block vehicle traffic and the passage of people. And this in an area repeatedly affected by landslides and flows, as well as by floods ».

After the uncertain and incomplete appraisal of the insurance expert of the managing body of the regional road 48 of the Dolomites, which was publicly given “the incompetent” by the plaintiff lawyer Giuseppe Campeis, Judge Coniglio asked him if he still wanted give the examination to his Venetian defender Vassallo or did not prefer to make spontaneous declarations; and D’Agostini did not hold back, rejecting all the accusations made against him: “At the level of the tombotto of Rio Gere, we carried out a constant cleaning activity, while the removal of earth and rocks from the bed of the Bigontina The Regole d’Ampezzo and the Faloria company have always been involved, which moreover usually deals with ski slopes ».

The area was particularly prone to flooding and perhaps a more definitive intervention would have been appropriate, in the name of the safety of motorists and also of pedestrians: “In 2010, a project by Veneto Strade was presented for the construction of a bridge, which would have solved the problem once and for all. It ended up in the three-year plan, the one that is then approved by the Regional Council. We proposed 20 or 30 projects a year, but then the Region decided. The interventions were carried out after the tragedy occurred, including the newly built bridge ».

The prosecutor had pointed out that there was not even a danger sign in that area: neither generic nor of falling rocks, despite the many landslides that occurred from Mount Cristallo: “We are talking about an open stretch of road, in which a rockfall signal has nothing to do with it. As for the other hypothesis of lighting, I point out that it is an extra-urban road, along which no pedestrians pass. The 48 was checked, compatibly with the resources available ».

Two defense texts heard, out of ten: a building expert responsible for zone C, who guaranteed the cleaning of the tombotto two or three times a year, but it was “an event of catastrophic proportions”, given that no signs were needed ; an assistant, who spoke of “a disaster, a world that has moved”. He had finished work at 13, but the night of the tragedy he was called back: “We have all arrived.”