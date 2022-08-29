Home News Cortina, the influencer and DJ Vacchi stands out in corso Italia. Timberlake discretion
News

by admin
Cortina summer still reserves surprises

CORTINA. In the fully sold-out summer of Cortina, the VIP catwalk could not be missing. After Ilary Blasi, Gianluca Vacchi has attracted attention in the last days of August. Absolutely more discreet the appearances of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Vacchi, deejay, producer and influencer, whose moves are constantly in favor of the video camera, meticulously recounted his brief but intense return to the shadow of the Tofane (where in fact he had been missing for several years) to the sound of social posts, with lots of music and his inevitable ballets.

In the company of his daughter and partner, model Sharon Fonseca, Vacchi arrived in Cortina aboard a “total black” Rolls Royce with a velvet-covered exterior. For the series: impossible to go unnoticed. Not at all unnoticed, between curiosity and some grimace. On social and live.

The time for some excursions along the paths of the Conca and then off to the dances. All strictly social, accompanied by hundreds of thousands of likes. “Mountain mood” is the hashtag used to describe his little vacation in Cortina where there was no lack of appointments in the elite of shopping in Corso Italia.

