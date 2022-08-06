Home News Cortina, the reopening of the Alemagna state road is scheduled for 1pm
Cortina, the reopening of the Alemagna state road is scheduled for 1pm

by admin
Throughout the night, firefighters, civil protection and Anas worked to remove the Fiames landslide

Gigi Sosso

06 August 2022

CORTINA. Alemagna is still closed due to landslides. Highway 51 could reopen at 1pm, after the firefighters, Anas and Civil Protection worked all night to clear it of the flow of gravel and boulders on Friday late afternoon, at Podestagno, in the Fiames area. It will be up to the managing body to decide on the reopening, as soon as the road is completely passable again, in conditions of maximum safety. Under a storm (more than 70 millimeters of rain in an hour), there would have been no particular consequences on the road surface, unlike the cycle path, which instead was seriously damaged. An estimate has not yet been made of the amount of material that fell downstream and above all of the damage it caused. Throughout the night, the traffic was diverted to the alternative road network and this made it possible to remove all the debris, first on the south lane and then on the north, with the help of a wheel loader. Unavoidable discomfort on the circulation. On the spot, also the mayor Gianluca Lorenzi and the deputy as well as councilor for civil protection, Stefano Ghezze, who on Friday evening were also worried about the possibility that some cars in transit had been overwhelmed. It went well, but the problem of flows remains every time it rains with a certain intensity, in particular along an artery, which will also be strategic for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

