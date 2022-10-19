The rates relating to the tourist tax will be increased in Cortina.

The junta, led by the mayor Gianluca Lorenzihas in fact resolved that, starting from January 1st next year, tourists who come to Cortina on holiday to stay will have to pay more than today.

The biggest increases concern 4 and 5-star hotels, which see the tax rise by one euro per day: 4 stars will go from 3.50 euro per day to 4.50, while 5-star ones will go from the current 4 euro to 5 a day.

An increase of 50 cents was also approved for 1, 2 and 3 star hotels: for those staying in one star hotels the rate will be two euros instead of one and fifty euros, while it will rise to 2.50 euros (compared to 2 current) in the two stars and 3.50 euros in the three stars (while today they pay 3 per day).

The other types of accommodation do not escape the increases either.

From January 1st, tourists will in fact pay 2.50 euros per day staying in furnished accommodation units for tourist use (apartments); two euros in B & Bs, agritourisms and campsites, with also in this case an increase of 50 cents; euro 1, 50 in shelters, holiday homes and landlords.

The rates on the tourist tax were last updated by the council in February 2018, with an increase starting in June of the same year.

Now the new council has opted for a further upward variation after the city council of 30 August 2022 had entrusted the information services, promotion and territorial marketing and activities related to Cortina Marketing for the period 2022-2027, providing for an increase in the resources allocated to tourism for this period to guarantee the necessary resources for the organization of future cultural and tourist events for the next three years as well.