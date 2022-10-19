From 1 January 2023, the local public transport service, hitherto entrusted to the subsidiary of the Municipality Se.Am., will be managed by Dolomitibus: including employees, buses and various means, the Socus depot and the ticket office at the bus station. And among the drivers in particular there is a bad mood, together with the concern of being able to end up working who knows where once they have entered the Dolomitibus team.

SE.Am. loses the pieces

Certainly, for now, there is that Se.Am. it sees itself stripped of the branch of public transport, to take care of which it was born (together with the management of the parking lots); tasks for which, in the past, before it was overloaded with other tasks, the municipal company had always managed to close the budgets in balance. However, on 9 September the Province and Dolomitibus signed the service contract for the concession to operate local public transport (TPL), which will be active from 1 January 2023 and for nine years.

It concerns the suburban and urban TPL service of Belluno, Feltre, Auronzo, Cortina and Pieve di Cadore; in the transitional phase, between now and 2023, some formal steps are foreseen, including the takeover of Dolomitibus in Se.Am. An act that concludes the long process of the TPL tender launched again in 2017, which the previous municipal administration had adhered to, not without a few perplexities on the part of former Se.Am. managers, of the then minority council (today in the majority) and of the same employees Se.Am.

The flight of employees

A situation that is unclear at the moment, despite the tight handover times, both for what will be the quality of the service and for the future of the employees. Of the nine remaining drivers, two have already decided on alternative solutions; the rest look around: should they opt to stay with Dolomitibus, they would like the guarantee of doing urban service in Cortina and not on the other lines of the company; in the absence of these, they would ask to remain in Se.Am. with a different job, with a different contract, but without going through a competition, since they are already employees anyway. But, at present, there is no guarantee in this regard.

Municipality and trade union

The Administration has not yet made itself heard with the LPT staff and with the ticket office employees. The union is working for the protection of drivers, but evidently now it is the municipality that must put the stakes in writing. The meeting between union representatives and the Administration could take place next week.

Services at risk of cancellation

There are also no guarantees of the maintenance of certain services to which Cortina users are accustomed and that the TPL in charge of Se. Am. Has played in recent years. An example is the ski bus service: in the new contract it is not mentioned, so at least it is not known if it will be done. But in the contract there are not even many other services currently performed by Se.Am .: services defined as “atypical”, for which the Municipality takes over, such as the transport of elderly people from the nursing home, school pupils, summer trips with the Rules and guides of Cortina, other sporting events and various associations. Even if they were somehow confirmed, they would have to link up with the Dolomitibus headquarters instead of with the Municipality: certainly not a simple thing. In the off-season, moreover, we would like to set up a strange “on call” service on an experimental basis: that is, at certain times of the day there would be no line runs and therefore, those who want to go shopping at that juncture, for example, should book the day before to be able to use the city bus. Not the best of practicality. In short, two months after the passage, everything is still in the air. With the possible lack of drivers.