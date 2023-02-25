news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PISA, FEBRUARY 25 – “A paper bomb full of black powder, plus a gas cylinder, plus an incendiary bottle with a timed trigger”. Thus begins the anonymous e-mail addressed to the online anarchist magazine Il Rovescio (www.ilrovescio.info) to claim responsibility for the unsuccessful explosive attempt in recent days at the Pisa court where an explosive device was planted outside one of the driveways. The signature of the claim is confirmed as that of the Revolutionary Solidarity Group – Fai/Fri home deliveries but the e-mail cannot currently be traced back to any person.



Fai, the Informal Anarchist Federation is the organization headed by Alfredo Cospito, which has signed several bomb and arson attacks in recent years. “Your cameras and your sieve guards of the city will never be enough – continues the long email – to prevent the action from penetrating your buildings. On the night of February 21 we planted an explosive device in the service door of the Court of Pisa We don’t know if the explosion took place, but we would like to underline that this action assumes no small importance: we have shown that it is possible to approach the buildings of power and strike”. Finally, the email launches a clear threat to the state security apparatus: “To counter-terrorism: we know that you are preparing an infinite number of arrests for all these months of mobilization.



Cursed freeloaders, know that the blows of us oppressed will soon reach your hands”. (ANSA).

