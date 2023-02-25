Home News Cospito: Tosi, “free to go on strike, we won’t miss it” – breaking latest news
Cospito: Tosi, "free to go on strike, we won't miss it"

Cospito: Tosi, "free to go on strike, we won't miss it"
(ANSA) – VENICE, FEBRUARY 25 – “Does he go on hunger strike against the 41 bis? Go ahead, feel free to do so, let’s not give in to blackmail and we won’t miss him”. This was stated by Forza Italia deputy Flavio Tosi (FI), referring to Alfredo Cospito.

“An applause from the Cassation – he adds – which confirmed that the State exists and does not bow down to a criminal. One cannot back down from someone who has tried to carry out a massacre and challenge the institutions”. Tosi says he hopes that “now the media curtain will come down on Cospito, the sooner we stop talking about it the better it is for everyone. The Government has shown firmness and cohesion, it won’t give a step to the criminals”. (HANDLE).

