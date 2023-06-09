Cost explosion: Up to 60,000 euros for the prom – Rheinland – Nachrichten

The evening costs around 80 to 100 euros per person on average. The fees for the location and for drinks and food are included.

Depending on the number of guests and whether a drinks package with soft or alcoholic drinks is booked, the event can cost between 30,000 and 60,000 euros in total. And that doesn’t even fall into the “luxury with extras” category.

High costs in the catering trade

According to providers, the reason for the high prices is the generally increased costs. Lisa Miessen also has to raise the prices. She is manager of an event location in the old town of Düsseldorf.

On the one hand, the shortage of staff in the catering trade is extremely high and good staff have to be paid with correspondingly high hourly wages. On the other hand, the beverage and catering suppliers have also increased their prices.

In addition, there would be high electricity costs, for example. According to the restaurateur, many high school graduates could not keep up with the high prices. She can feel that clearly. This year she is only supervising seven proms instead of the previous 12 to 15 events.

Some students would then do without such a special location with catering and opt for a financially manageable evening – for example in a school auditorium or in a club house with their own buffet.

Big celebrations with catering are still popular

Nevertheless, a large, somewhat pompous celebration is apparently still desired by many high school graduates. And everything will be done for this: Many years have already collected small amounts of money for the prom in advance, z.B. by selling coffee and cakes at school festivals.

In addition, there is a lot of solidarity in the schools: If a student cannot afford the prom, the classmates would contribute small amounts together, say the two Krefeld high school graduates Sanja and Niklas.

“Even if the high price hurts your wallet, the prom remains a must-attend event. If the ticket cost 60 to 70 euros now, I would still see to it that I’m there because it’s a unique experience. There it would be for me worth the money” Niklas said.

Sanja sees it similarly. The prom is an event that only happens once in a lifetime. You have to experience that, says the high school graduate.

Many parents support their children

It is true that most parents also find the asking price very high. However, one should still treat the children to that, according to a mother Düsseldorf. It is an experience that everyone should have: “If my child can’t do it and everyone else can, then it’s unfair” .

A father adds: “Events like this have been missing a lot during Corona in recent years. You also need a mental conclusion to end a phase of life in order to then continue with the next one. That’s why we also celebrate such festivals.” .

