The authorities indicated that almost half of the infections were detected in Limón, the largest Caribbean city in the country, and in the neighboring canton of Pococí located further north and bordering Nicaragua, so far no deaths have been reported.

The Ministry of Health, through the Directorate of Health Surveillance, reported an outbreak of malaria in the province of Limón. A total of 60 cases were recorded, 35 male patients and 25 female patients.

Health professionals make house-to-house visits to detect people with symptoms, take blood samples, supply medicines to suspects and also carry out fumigation campaigns.

The director of Health Surveillance, Rodrigo Marín, explained that 75% of these cases were reported during the last two weeks and it is not possible to identify that the cases are imported, in addition, he asked the population to take measures such as using repellent, placing mosquito nets and cover the skin, and indicated that as of Tuesday the actions in the affected areas will be reinforced to prevent contagion.

Malaria or paludism is an endemic disease in Costa Rica and other Latin American nations, which is transmitted by the bite of a mosquito in areas less than 500 meters above sea level. Its symptoms include fever, chills, headache and muscle pain.

