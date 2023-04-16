Costa Rica registers 252 homicides in the first months of this year﻿

Costa Rica registers a total of 252 homicides in the first 105 days of the year, 76 more homicides compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country is facing a wave of violence that authorities attribute to the fight of local drug trafficking groups.

The trend makes the judicial authorities and former Security hierarchs foresee that 2023 will be even worse than the previous one and that historical figures will be reached, which will oscillate between 800 and 900 crimes.

If the trend continues, Costa Rica will close the year with a number between 800 and 900 homicides, according to calculations by the director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), Randall Zúñiga.

