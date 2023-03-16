The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Costa Rica has decided to reduce the level of interest rates by 50 basis points, up to 8.5%, which makes the Central American country the first in Latin America to apply a policy stance “least restrictive” monetary policy.

The central body has taken into consideration that inflation in the country maintains a “decreasing” behavior and its trajectory is consistent with the disinflationary path foreseen in the Monetary Policy Report published by the bank last January.

It should be remembered that in its last two monetary policy meetings, the Costa Rican entity had chosen to keep the figure at 9% to combat an inflation figure that was still “above the tolerance range.”

However, the Costa Rican Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell in February to 5.58% year-on-year, more than two points below the January figure, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses in early March. (INEC). In turn, core inflation has fallen to 4.8%.

Despite being figures much lower than those registered in mid-2022, the bank recalled that these values ​​still exceed the 3% goal and that there are still upward risks that could delay the fall in prices, which show a “relative resistance”.

financial uncertainty

Regarding the uncertainty that has settled in the financial markets in the last week, after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis, the Costa Rican bank has explained that an “additional element” is introduced that must be taken into account when applying monetary policy measures.

In recent weeks, the central banks of the different Latin American countries had chosen to maintain or slightly increase interest rates. To date, none had reduced the rate.

In the case of Costa Rica, the central bank had already announced in its last meeting that elements that would allow it to anticipate additional increases in interest rates “in the near future” were ruled out.

With Costa Rica’s decision, other States in the region could be encouraged to take this step, motivated in turn by the effect that very high interest rates could have on the performance of banks, as has happened in the United States with the BLS. Countries like the Dominican Republic or Brazil maintain very high monetary policy levels, despite the fact that inflation is already around 6%.