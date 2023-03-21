Facebook

(San José, March 14, 2023, latin press).- Usually the third month of the year in Costa Rica is characterized by drought and high temperatures, however, the weather in this March 2023 was wet and cold, which according to experts is a consequence of climate change.

Ten floods were reported in the capital’s Aserrí and Desamparados districts, according to a report by the National Emergency Commission (CNE). Overflowing rivers were reported in Asserí and a collapsed sewage system in Desamparados. The CNE attributes most of the flooding recorded to poor waste management, which led to collapsed sewers.

The spokeswoman for the National Meteorological Institute, Karina Hernández, explainedthat in the first half of the month, rainfall was more than 600 percent above average in the Pacifico Norte region alone.

In view of the continuing heavy rains, according to the National Meteorological Institute, the CNE recommended that the population stay away from areas prone to flooding and landslides. Furthermore, if necessary, people should take refuge in the higher areas and avoid rivers and streams whose water level is close to the bank’s edge.

It was also recommended to stay away from large open spaces, masts, trees or metal constructions during thunderstorms. Drivers should not drive at high speeds, turn on their lights, use windshield wipers or attempt to cross flooded areas. In an emergency, the population should also go to a shelter with their emergency equipment.

Unusually heavy rains in March by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.