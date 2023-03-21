Home News Costa Rica: Unusually heavy rains in March
News

Costa Rica: Unusually heavy rains in March

by admin
Costa Rica: Unusually heavy rains in March





Rainfall at Juan Santamaría Airport in Costa Rica. Photo: Guillermo Duran/Flickr

(San José, March 14, 2023, latin press).- Usually the third month of the year in Costa Rica is characterized by drought and high temperatures, however, the weather in this March 2023 was wet and cold, which according to experts is a consequence of climate change.

Ten floods were reported in the capital’s Aserrí and Desamparados districts, according to a report by the National Emergency Commission (CNE). Overflowing rivers were reported in Asserí and a collapsed sewage system in Desamparados. The CNE attributes most of the flooding recorded to poor waste management, which led to collapsed sewers.

The spokeswoman for the National Meteorological Institute, Karina Hernández, explainedthat in the first half of the month, rainfall was more than 600 percent above average in the Pacifico Norte region alone.

In view of the continuing heavy rains, according to the National Meteorological Institute, the CNE recommended that the population stay away from areas prone to flooding and landslides. Furthermore, if necessary, people should take refuge in the higher areas and avoid rivers and streams whose water level is close to the bank’s edge.

It was also recommended to stay away from large open spaces, masts, trees or metal constructions during thunderstorms. Drivers should not drive at high speeds, turn on their lights, use windshield wipers or attempt to cross flooded areas. In an emergency, the population should also go to a shelter with their emergency equipment.

CC BY-SA 4.0 Unusually heavy rains in March by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

See also  Elections breaking news. Calenda: agreement reached with Renzi on fundamental issues. Berlusconi: I will run for the Senate.

You may also like

Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso VsTogo: David Henen ‹‹…no...

Fight in San Alberto left one injured

“Big penis, big breasts…”: the Police get their...

Call to prevent respiratory infections

Medals and trophies only made of gold? World-class...

The Ministry of Economic Affairs claims that the...

“Celebrate your triumphs”: Lorena Arenas

China Eastern Airlines Crash Investigates No Cause After...

Bergkamen scrap pick-up offers free scrap metal dismantling...

Iran depends on “huge amounts” of oil and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy