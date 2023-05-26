Home » Costco EPS Missed Expectations by $0.37, Revenue Just Below Forecast By Investing.com
© Reuters. Costco EPS missed expectations by $0.37, revenue just below expectations

Investing.com – Costco (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $2.93, $0.37 below analyst estimates of $3.30. Revenue for the quarter was $53.6B versus consensus estimates of $54.61B.

Costco shares closed at $486.55, down -0.42% over the past 3 months and up 4.64% over the past 12 months.

Costco has received 5 positive earnings per share reviews and 10 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Costco’s earnings Who.

Second InvestingProCostco’s financial health score is “excellent performance“.

Check out Costco’s recent earnings performance and Costco’s financials Who.

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

