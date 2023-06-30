Costco’s special flash flash specials are only available until today for members to rush to restock

Costco, an American-style store, often launches promotional activities. Among them, the very popular self-owned brand removable toilet paper suddenly offered a flash discount yesterday, with a discount of 30 yuan. The special price is only until today (30th). After the news was exposed, many members wailed ” I just bought it at the original price!”

A netizen shared in the Facebook group “Costco Product Experience Honestly” that Costco’s own brand Kirkland three-ply removable toilet paper offers a flash discount. The original price is 389 yuan, and the limited-time special price is 359 yuan, which is cheaper. 30 yuan, the discount is only until today.

Many members exclaimed, “Is the special price starting today? I went to the Chiayi store last night and there was no special price.” Hey”, “As soon as I buy it, the price will be reduced immediately”, “There are no special prices on holidays”.

There are also netizens who can’t wait to go to the store to restock, “I just ran out of toilet paper”, “I bought 3 packs today (no purchase limit)”.

(Fang Yiqian, China Times News Network)

